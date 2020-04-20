Coronavirus diaries

SUE JAMES lives in Gravel Hill, Henley, with her 14-year-old rescue collie, Maggie May.

I SURVIVED the initial 10 days of restrictions through misplaced optimism, industriously tackling all those tedious but ultimately satisfying jobs that are too ordinary for ordinary times.

But — terrible misjudgement — I hit the jumper de-bobbling stage way too early and started climbing the walls rather than painting them. Three months of isolation?! SIX months!

One loudly-distressed phone call later, excellent friends and neighbours Penny and Alister come to a caffeine-inspired rescue, albeit at a normally insulting social distance from my doorstep.

Joseph positively badgers me with kindness to “get into the 21st century and get remotely connected” (working on this one) and Jill delivers enough cream to soothe any soul in isolation (with a canine dependent).

Meanwhile, Maggie reclines in seventh-heaven oblivion, dreaming of walks and my extra enthusiasm (desperation) for them and the extra love and cuddles (tears) currently lavished on her.

Gravel Hill kindness weaves its magic. I begin digging my allotment, delivering rhubarb parcels and phoning to check on neighbours.

My tiny courtyard becomes a haven. I prune clematis and roses and I plant sunflowers and strawberries. I see sunshine through daffodils and budding apple blossom. I bask in sunshine, mellow to music, read

and discover live streaming (hey!)

Phone calls with close friends and family become longer and more important.

I dream of taking my sailing boat to sea again... and the day we all have new horizons.

EMMA CLARK LAM, 46, lives in Paradise Road, Henley. She is isolating with her husband Will, two teenagers and a black Labrador. She is a freelance writer and an e-book novelist. In her spare time, she writes a blog called An Author’s Notebook.

MY back aches and I’m feeling done in. I’ve just come inside from planting our new vegetable patch, something I’ve been fantasising about for years.

To lure my 13-year old son away from his various screens, I enlisted his help with the

digging.

He responded gleefully, “Ooh, are we preparing for the apocalypse?”

“No, darling,” I replied, “we’re planting artichoke tubers.”

In the past hour, we’ve sowed carrot and lettuce seeds, sent by Granny in the post. The tubers, meanwhile, were donated by a friend.

As we hunker down at home, I feel bolstered by our community spirit here in Henley. I mentioned the other day that I couldn’t find any flour in the shops. Within hours, two friends had dropped off packages on my doorstep.

There is something comforting about baking in the current climate. I’ve noticed that many of us are rediscovering traditional crafts — making bread, cooking from scratch, growing vegetables.

I recently shared a picture of homegrown purple-sprouting broccoli with a friend who lives in Sussex. She reciprocated with a snap of her homemade loaf.

Bizarrely, at the same time, we are pushing our tech skills to the limit. All of my family, including my 70+ parents and 80+ mother-in-law, are now up to speed on Zoom video calls.

My favourite Zoom moment so far? A recent Zumba session where the focus switched unexpectedly from the teacher to a member of the class sashaying around her kitchen. She was blissfully unaware she had become the star of the show.

I hope I’ll look back on these strange, sheltered weeks as a respite from normal routines, a chance to spend precious time with the family. Cheered by these thoughts, I urged my 16-year old daughter to finish her crispy kale at lunch the other day.

“I’m going to be sick of you lot by the end of this,” she said, getting up to tip her kale into the food bin. (She has since perked up with the start of the school holidays.)

We’re all adjusting to life in lockdown. Vegetables, Zoom and fresh bread will see us through. This alone gives me confidence we’ll beat the coronavirus — our innately human talent for adapting to any circumstance.

DICK FLETCHER, 80, is lucky enough to have three loving daughters. He lives with his wife Judith in Mill End.

“Do you think I’ve gone to all this trouble to get you Ocado delivery slots just so you can gad about in Tesco looking for crumpets? Are crumpets worth risking your life for? At 80 years old, you are vulnerable. You’re grounded!”

Where have the years gone? Just moments ago this elegant, sophisticated resident of an Edwardian villa in North London and mother-of-two was making holes in her school sweater in protest at something or other, was caught smoking at the back of the science block and was exhilaratingly bashing the hell out of a hockey ball. Here she is in loving role reversal trying to get her recalcitrant father to toe the line.

Sitting at home in Mill End in lockdown, I have time to wonder where the years have gone and marvel at how extravagant we are with time — an asset which we rarely savour.

So far, lack of crumpets apart, lockdown has been bearable because we are lucky to have friends, neighbours, Zoom, Facetime and a large garden.

On the grass in front of me is a resplendent male pheasant on the lookout for any likely lady that might be around, a green woodpecker digging for grubs and a dozen very fat pigeons maintaining social distances as they peck away.

In the middle of the lawn lies the victim of the last previous major natural calamity — our lovely and prolific walnut tree succumbed to the storms of just two months ago.

It decided it had had enough of global warming, Boris Johnson and Henley Residents Group. It just keeled over — snapped at the base no less.

So we have had a strenuous time clearing up the debris (see the “after” photo).

Now that the garden is reasonably clear, I’m wondering about organising some “noli me tangere” parties.

The idea is that we and our guests dress up in our finest regatta garb, sit on opposite sides of the lawn drinking our own drinks from our own glasses and shouting bawdy stories at each other... a la Boccaccio, but not so intimate. Very Henley, though.

I’ve ordered veg seeds and plants online so Judith and I are off out now to get the veg bed ready…

That heretofore inane salutation, “take care”, has at last taken on real meaning...

ANNE MARIE SCANLON is a journalist living in Highland Park, Henley

ON the first Saturday of lockdown, I woke up at 12.30 in the afternoon. Usually I’m up at 5am.

Even on those rare mornings when I do get a lie in my 13-year-old son thinks that if he’s up, then I should be too.

“I think the freezer did you in,” he explained when I asked why he’d let me sleep.

The door seal hadn’t been working correctly and the interior was one massive solid block of ice that looked like it came straight from Game of Thrones.

It took three days, three long, messy, frustrating, soggy days before the Ice Monster thawed.

At the same time, I was working as usual with writing and other projects.

My son’s school had given them a timetable of lessons to follow, including some live lessons and Google Classroom.

During the second week I kept hearing about people who were bored because they had “nothing to do”.

I was as busy as ever with work, housework and constant demands for food from my son.

On the second lockdown weekend I decided to sort out my phone and computer as apparently the storage was full on both. I’m no Bill Gates. I spent all day Saturday and Sunday getting increasingly frustrated and achieving nothing. The only consolation was that I hadn’t wasted an entire weekend — we were stuck in anyway.

I’ve been very aware from the start of this how lucky we are. We have a nice house with a garden and fields all around us. We live on a small cul-de-sac and all of our neighbours are lovely.

My biggest problem is not being able to drive so getting food is tricky. In normal circumstances I’d walk into town, or to Tesco, and get a taxi home, or order an online shop.

I couldn’t get a taxi last week and I’ve more chance of winning the Euro millions than getting a delivery slot.

I know I’m not alone in this but that brings me no solace at all. This week may be the one where I get “bored” but I doubt it.

LIS RANSOM, from Binfield Heath, charts the third week of lockdown in her village, reflecting how it affects her scattered family as well as the wider community.

Monday, April 6

Much reflection on Queen’s message and PM’s condition.

Children enjoy extended Easter hols, parents getting edgy.

First newts in pond — delight. Bluebells wilting (never seen before), ground like concrete. Floods, what floods?

Austria may lift some restrictions, Germany considering. Sweden still hasn’t imposed any. Countries making own decisions, different timelines. Fewer deaths in Spain, hopeful. Parts of Japan declare state of emergency. US facing “Pearl Harbour, 9/11 moment”

UK better news, may not last. Parks open for exercise, with distancing. News from ICUs shows horrific conditions, impossible pressures on NHS. BBC says “set a routine” for staying home.

Shock — PM in intensive care, St Thomas’s. Everyone, all sides, rooting for him. Foreign Secretary to deputise.

Tuesday, April 7

Wordsworth would be 250 today. Daffodils everywhere, Lake District favourite for

walkers.

Today, 750,000 volunteers launch into helpful roles for NHS, pharmacies, surgeries, hospitals, delivery firms, phoning and texting, taking and fetching. Fantastic response. Children’s rainbow pictures for wards to be emailed, not posted, walls running out of space.

Midlands children find baby hedgehog on doorstep. Build it a home, it disappears. School tomorrow for key workers’ children only.

New UK record 786 deaths. PM “stable”.

Rare sighting of super moon — less polluted skies. Calm and positivity?

Wednesday, April 8

Physio daughter back to work in Birmingham community. Now has mask, apron, gloves — hope it’s enough.

Hot weather lifts spirits — dawn and dusk birdsong amazing without traffic or planes.

Won’t make Simnel cake this year. Egg hunt online impossible. How to include dinosaurs in Easter quiz? Send Easter egg vouchers (cash) for grandchildren we won’t see.

Peak coming — 938 deaths in UK hospitals in 24 hours. Total number 7,097. Lockdown unlikely to change anytime soon. PM sounds slightly better.

Excitement of online supermarket delivery… but out of favourite wine.

Thursday, April 9

Maundy Thursday. Missing shopping for first time. Loo roll crisis over, now milk lakes. Milkman delivered eight pints today. Loads of “help and safety” info arriving.

Watering garden plants early April, not good.

Cabinet discusses lockdown — no lifting yet. Some weeks to go, already feels like forever. Letter from PM with instructions to stay at home. Over-70s suddenly feeling old.

Nation claps “thank-you” to NHS.

Friday, April 10

Good Friday. Total silence early morning.

Hot, sunny. Jackdaw fights pigeon over roof space; magpie and crow battle on lawn. Hear first lark rise. Spring!

Guernsey granddaughter complains “sea needs warming up”; local grandson has new dinosaur stories to read to us; London children learn close-up flower photography.

PM out of intensive care, improving. Nation sighs with relief.

Saturday, April 11

Hottest day yet — 26 degrees. Everyone out walking – at a distance. Early appearance of wasps.

News we didn’t want from the medics – surgeon son-in-law has virus. Quarantine all over again for physio plus children. Primary school to close again (kept open for them).

Spain reports its lowest level of new cases — good sign. UK total deaths almost 10,000, Italy and US both twice that.

PM must rest for a while.

Sunday, April 12

Easter Day. Extraordinary for the Christian church worldwide. From Canterbury and Shiplake, online celebration services, creative and hopeful look to the future.

No children, no egg hunts, no family lunch: the hardest part. Next best, technology again; an hour’s Zoom to the rescue. Chaotic, happy quiz, eight families on screen, including Canadian cousins. Wish we could pass through it as in Harry

Potter.

First mobile shop takes to the road, hope that catches on.

Brief video as PM leaves hospital, thanks to “outstanding NHS care”. Still problems with PPE for staff, more lives threatened.

Almost three weeks’ lockdown, no end in sight yet. Will go on getting used to it, oddness becoming normality. When it’s over much will have changed forever, some for the better as Archbishop says.

SUE REMENYI, Joss Lynch and Kristina Stitt, who all live in Kidmore End, reveal all that’s going on the village.

TODAY’S shout-out on the Kidmore End village WhatsApp group was help needed to find the treasured unicorn belonging to young Beatrice that was scooped up from her garden by one of our resident kites.

When you are about to be four years old this is indeed a serious matter. Bea’s mum put a post on the group asking if anyone had seen it.

Alas, no sightings but you would never guess the number of unicorns in the village that leapt to the rescue — not least of which was a full-sized model!

Only the day before the plea was for sightings of a stray chicken. White was eventually caught by keen-eyed villagers and returned to its rightful owner.

It has to be said that there is still some confusion as to why a brown chicken is called “White”.

What started as a village WhatsApp group to share news and ideas and propose activities has blossomed during these difficult times into a support network with sub-groups for village mums, keep fit enthusiasts, gardeners and cooks as well as the establishment of a village skills register.

Kidmore End boasts a wealth of talent — beekeeper, chef, GB level fitness coach, belly dancer, teachers, not to mention doctors, nurses and care workers and together we are helping each other get through the coronavirus lockdown.

Through these WhatsApp groups the village has stayed connected and activities have sprung up that almost certainly would not have happened in “normal” times.

We are lucky that most homes in Kidmore End have gardens and this is a busy time of the year as our gardens wake up.

The gardeners’ WhatsApp group has been posting messages offering plants that have been divided and inviting others to come by and pick them up.

A competition has started to grow the tallest sunflower in the village and more than 50 people are taking part — seeds are just starting to sprout so we hope to have some pictures to share later in the summer.

With more time on our hands some people in the village are trying new skills — after a request to the group for help in learning to knit, an online beginners’ session was set up using Zoom.

This led to the creation of a skills register where villagers can link with others who can help with a wide range of tasks, from arts and crafts to mending holes in socks and fixing leaks.

An older resident with an interest in history has been helping a teenager with a project on the rise of Hitler and another is helping with dressmaking skills.

Every Tuesday and Thursday morning, a dance session takes place on a wide verge in Wood Lane, carefully marked with canes set out at over 2m distances. Even a dog joined!

Although the church is closed, Rev James Stickings sends out a thoughtful service sheet on Saturdays so that people can sit quietly on Sunday mornings and know that they are still taking part in communal worship. About 80 people have asked to be included in this. James lit the Pascal candle in his garden in the early hours of Easter Day.

A help group was established before lockdown, so every house in the village was visited to see whether help would be needed.

Younger residents have shopped for those unable to leave their homes, which has resulted in some unusual replacement ingredients and challenged the older cooks.

Like everyone else, we in Kidmore End are fed up with the lockdown but we are coping and we have forged alliances throughout the village that we have every reason to believe will be maintained long after this crisis abates.

GRAHAM HOWE 65, lives in Braybrooke Gardens, Wargrave. He is widowed with two grown-up children, Julia, who is doing a master’s degree in mental health, and Alex, who is currently post-student travelling in Vietnam. Graham is a member of Wokingham Borough Council, representing Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe.

I AM compelled to set an example of self-isolation as a borough councillor. Some residents would say that is the best place for me!

The Wargrave spirit has truly come out. There is a Wargrave coronavirus help Facebook page where villagers have divided into streets with people giving each other support.

Other areas have done the same. What is really gratifying is that in Wargrave it just happened without being led by the borough or parish councils or any other organisation. Wargrave gets on and does stuff!

The challenges of adapting to life in lockdown apply to us all. In the areas covered by this paper there are few places of high density and low poverty levels and the majority of us are blessed with gardens. We are not “suffering” like many in other parts of the country and we would do well to recognise that. How many will remember that when”normality” sets back in?

Corona provokes many fundamental questions which bland TV reportage has so far failed to raise about how we should be living rather than the way we have been living.

I worked in the computer industry most of my life. We used to talk about “disruptive technologies” such as the microchip and internet, changing people’s behaviours. They did. They increased productivity and changed working methods, impacting the lives of all those in organised society. Even people living in the remotest regions of the world now have smart phones. We should also remember that explorers of the Middle Ages unwittingly exported influenza and wiped out nations not equipped to deal with such diseases. We are facing that again so how are those regions going to survive?

The adaptation of the working environment is common to all those in employment. Less commuting saves time and fuel is a clear benefit.

A letter by eminent paediatrician Dr Sanjev Nichani in the Times last week remarked that child respiratory admissions were markedly down, probably due to less pollution.

Henley residents have long bemoaned local pollution. Are we now going to adapt in the wake of such scientific evidence? Are the meetings that we constantly attend commercially or in administering life really necessary?

The massive Government (our) debt exceeds the bank rescue costs. The burden to the next generations across the world is not being explored in any meaningful way today but it is an immediate and massive problem.

Governmental priorities and structures will recalibrate across the world as the strong and the weak become apparent.

There will be a vaccine in the not too distant future. The impact of corona has many more implications. In the words of Winston Churchill in a similar context the vaccine “may be the end of the beginning”.

NIKI SCHAFER is an interior designer who lives with her husband and three children in Walton Avenue, Henley. She is chairman of the Henley Business Partnership.

WE are incredibly fortunate to all be fit and well and so are able to make the most of our walks along the river. How lucky we are to have such stunning scenery and a parade of goslings and ducklings to keep us distracted.

Exercise is probably the driving force keeping the Schäfer house sane. We all have our own regimes of spinning, running, walking, circuits and dance. Basketball and the occasional game of ping pong also join the WiiFit and the One Wheel.

After years of questioning my husband’s habits of buying gadgets (where are we going to keep that?), I’m now relieved that the children are occupied beyond the X-Box and iPad.

It’s not easy, for the teenagers in particular, who were just on the verge of such personal freedom. My eldest, Genna, was learning to drive and to have that taken away has been an annoyance but she has been remarkable in her resilience, as have Finn and Zoe.

Rich is working full-time still so he’s kept busy with Zoom calls and spreadsheets and we try to not walk in at inopportune moments.

I spent the first few weeks alternating between writing content for my business blogs and a video workshop and immersing myself in several-thousand pieces of jigsaw puzzles. I get quite obsessed, let’s leave it at that.

Being something of an extrovert, I miss people contact, so spend time on Facebook and WhatsApp with family and friends.

I try to keep the business community informed, entertained and connected. The Henley Business Partnership is having its second networking session online this week with a Zoom call today (Friday). Go to the Facebook page and register interest if you’re a local business and would like to be included.

I also write “home coaching” newsletters once a week, to help people cope with life between their four walls. I love writing them as they make me feel like I’m helping just a tiny little bit by remaining upbeat and giving others a positive boost — we all need one!