Singing solo but with 1,300 other people

IN light of the current lockdown, the Easter weekend was different from any I’ve celebrated before, although I did manage to sing in a choral evensong with about 1,300 people on Sunday.

This was, of course, by myself and entirely online as part of an event organised by the Royal School of Church Music.

We were all participating from home so we couldn’t hear each other, which may well have been fortunate, but it was a good communal experience and I got a tremendous amount from it.

The school had recordings of individual choirs for each of the parts and we were all given the sheet music to be able to join in from wherever we were.

Usage of the internet is increasing and will continue to play an important role but there’s an enormous appetite to do things with other people and bring that social interaction back into our lives as we are social creatures.

The temptation to do this was absolutely enormous over Easter but I’m glad that people largely resisted because staying inside and away from others has helped to save lives and relieve pressure on the NHS.

In the Henley constituency, people have been taking the rules very seriously and I’m pleased not to have seen anybody else while on my daily walks.

The figures now look promising that we are cracking this and while we haven’t got there yet, it looks as though this could happen sooner rather than later. A number of other European countries are slowly ending their lockdown and the discussions taking place this week are crucial in knowing when we’ve passed the peak of the outbreak. All eyes will be on the sad numbers of daily deaths but they should also be looking at the hospital admissions figure, which is plateauing and beginning to come down.

Looking ahead, Italy is taking an interesting approach in starting to open some “non-essential” shops for items such as baby clothes or reading materials for a limited time. This may eventually be something to consider over here.

I am very pleased that the Prime Minister has now recovered with the help of the NHS and is now taking it easy at Chequers in order to recuperate properly rather than being tempted back into trying to run everything as he was doing before.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor’s £750million support package for charities, which was announced last week, will be an extremely useful measure for organisations which provide comfort in difficult times and make our lives better.

We’re all conscious that they have been suffering enormously at the moment as it is harder for them to raise funds.

This week I have had numerous online conversations, including a select committee meeting on the release of low-level prisoners to fight the spread of covid-19. There are concerns about the disease spreading in the wider community as well as the risk of re-offending but I’m assured the probation service is able to cope and manage this.

I am also informed that both Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service are well supplied with personal protective equipment, which is pleasing given the vital role these organisations play.

I have asked GP practices in the constituency for their assessment of the quantity and quality of what has been delivered here and through my links with Health Secretary Matt Hancock I’m trying to ensure they have the right type and at the right time.

They have all had deliveries and I understand some has already been used up but the staff considered most at risk, and therefore most in need, are the district nurses who must go into people’s homes.

I’ve shared my feedback with Mr Hancock and am optimistic that we’ll be able to provide what is needed.

In recent weeks, the police have received about 1,300 calls relating to covid-19, including alleged breaches of the social isolation measures. However, many of these relate to disputes and grievances which existed before the outbreak.

We have to stop and think about what sort of society we wish to see when this is all over and must not badger other people simply to get our own way. We’re asking the police to show common sense in enforcing the rules but need to show the same level ourselves.