Grassroots sport could ‘heal’ nation

THE secretary of the Home Counties Premier Cricket League is hoping that the season will start later in the year.

The new league season, which had been due to start this month with Henley as the defending champions, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Roberts, from Binfield Heath, said: “All we can do at the moment is to maintain a watching brief. Until such time as we have an idea of when recreational cricket may return and in what circumstances and conditions, forward planning is an academic exercise.

“Recreational cricket plays a massive part in the lives of people who play, officiate and spectate and those who administer and manage their clubs.

“Those lives are being blighted in so many ways by social distancing, isolation, worry, and fear of illness and what the future holds.”

Roberts says grassroots sport can become a “key healing factor” as people look to get their lives back on track.

He added: “Just as soon as cricket can be played, we are ready with a programme of games and players and officials who will be champing at the bit to play. We can only hope and pray that this will be later this year.”