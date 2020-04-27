Good and bad scores for food businesses

TWO new businesses in the Henley area scored highly at their first food hygiene inspections.

The Shellfish Cow steak and seafood restaurant, which opened in December at the former Royal China premises in Reading Road, Henley, scored four stars when it was visited by South Oxfordshire District Council’s environmental health officers.

This means “good”, under the national Scores on the Doors scheme, which is overseen by the Food Standards Agency.

The Lebanese Village Middle Eastern restaurant, which recently took over the old Picasso tapas bar unit on Caversham bridge, scored five stars, or “very good” when it was inspected by Reading Borough Council.

Top marks also went to the Waterfront Café, off the A4074 near Benson, Sainsbury’s in Bell Street, Henley, and four businesses in Caversham, the Thai Table restaurant in Church Road, the Quattro Italian restaurant in Prospect Street and the Travellers Rest pub and Attimonosh sandwich shop, both in Henley Road.

Five stars also went to the Dudmans of Berkshire greengrocer’s in Grove Road, Emmer Green.

Four stars also went to Starbucks in Market Place, Patisserie Franco-Belge in Duke Street and Takhar Food and Wine in Greys Road, all Henley, the Hare and Hounds in Woodlands Road, Sonning Common, and the Golden Chef in Briants Avenue and Tipsy Bean in Prospect Street, Caversham.

The Angel on the Bridge in Thames Side, the Harris & Hoole coffee shop in Duke Street and Hot Gossip coffee house in Reading Road, Henley, received three stars, as did the John Barleycorn pub in Manor Road, Goring.

Five pubs and restaurants in the area scored less well at their most recent inspections.

The Maltsters Arms pub in Rotherfield Greys and the Bird in Hand in Peppard Road, Sonning Common were each awarded just two stars. This means “improvement necessary”.

The same score went to the Bombay Dining Indian restaurant in Reading Road, Henley, and the Spice Oven restaurant in Church Street, Caversham.

The Maltsters Arms was generally satisfactory in the areas of food safety management and the condition of the building but needed improvement in its food handling processes. The same was true for the Bird in Hand and Bombay Dining.

Spice Oven’s food handling was “very good” and its food safety management generally satisfactory but the building itself needed improvement.

Herbies Pizza at the “top shops” in Greys Road, Henley, was awarded only one star, or “major improvement necessary”. The premises were generally satisfactory but hygienic food handling needed improvement and food safety management needed major improvement.