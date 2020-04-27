Pay your hairdresser for that missed cut

A WOMAN is urging people to pay their hairdressers and beauty therapists for at least one appointment which they have had to cancel because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Connie Brown says these businesses are struggling because many are independent sole traders and will not be able to claim relief payments from the Government for several months.

Mrs Brown, from Frieth, has appointments twice a month for skincare and facial treatments with beauty therapist Erin Wodzynski, who is based near the village.

She cancelled her latest two just before new regulations on social distancing were introduced but has paid Mrs Wodzynski the cost of one appointment anyway and says others should follow suit.

Mrs Brown said: “My last appointment was just before the full lockdown but I called it off because it didn't feel very sensible. However, I felt paying was the right thing to do and Erin was very touched by the gesture.

“These people rely on our custom and have been very badly affected, more so than businesses which either continue to trade or are better equipped to survive during a downturn.

“They will get some level of help from the Government but this won't come straight away and if everyone offered an extra payment it would reduce the chances of them going under at a very difficult time.

“They will face a long recovery when this is over because people will understandably be wary of anything involving close contact with another person.

“We should be doing everything we can to help as they're an important part of the community.”

Mrs Wodzynski's husband Marcus, who helps her to run the business as well as running his own, said: “It's a kind gesture and it is appreciated but the reality is that these businesses' income streams have dropped off completely and one-off payments won't replace that.

“It makes sense to keep the money turning around in the economy but they will ultimately need help from the Government. We're still in the early days of looking into that as the paperwork has only just arrived.”