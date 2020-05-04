Golf club raises £2,800 for NHS charity

AN electric car was stolen from a house in ... [more]
Monday, 04 May 2020
MEMBERS of Harleyford Golf Club, near Hurley, raised £2,862 for the NHS Charity combatting the coronavirus pandemic.
The money was raised through a prize draw, where the winner received 12 bottles of wine, and a competition to guess how many golf balls were inside a special Harleyford “H”.
The entry fee was a minimum of £5 per guess with no restriction on how many times you could take part.
04 May 2020
More News:
POLL: Have your say