Businesses behaving

BUSINESSES in Oxfordshire have shown a “high” level of compliance with the Government’s coronavirus restrictions, according to trading standards.

“Non-essential” firms, including many shops, pubs, restaurants, cafés, cinemas, theatres and hotels were required to close in order to protect both staff and customers.

Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards officers carried out patrols over the Easter bank holiday weekend to ensure the rules were being followed.

Councillor Judith Heathcoat, cabinet member for community safety, said: “The level of compliance among Oxfordshire businesses has been extremely high and that has to be applauded at this very challenging time.

“It is important that we all work together to keep vulnerable people safe and I would like to thank the businesses of Oxfordshire for their support.”

Jody Kerman, head of trading standards, said: “We have received a number of reports about businesses still trading but our enquiries have found that generally the complaints were unjustified.

“On a few occasions, we have had to give verbal advice but that has quickly been accepted.

“We continue to work closely with Thames Valley Police and all the other councils in Oxfordshire to provide a partnership approach to this important area of work.”