Renewals rise

Monday, 04 May 2020
SEVEN out of 10 tenancies that were due to end in March were renewed, the highest level recorded in any March since 2008, according to new figures.
As lockdown measures were enforced, the number of new applicants registering to rent a home fell by a third compared with March last year.
Renewed rents fell across the South-East by 1.4 per cent, according to the figures released by Hamptons
International.
04 May 2020
