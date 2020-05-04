Dental surgeries closed but still dispensing painkillers

DENTAL surgeries in the Henley area have shut because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Government has ordered that no face-to-face work may be carried out at regular practices, whether it is routine or an emergency, because of the risk of spreading covid-19.

The disease has an incubation period of several days so patients could pass it on without knowing and surgeries do not have the specialist personal protective equipment required. Instead, anyone suffering with a dental emergency can phone their practice for advice.

Some practices, including Blandy House in Hart Street, Henley, are still dispensing painkillers and antibiotics which must be collected from the doorstep as nobody is allowed inside. Those which are not dispensing medication will refer patients to others which are.

If a problem persists, the NHS’s 111 service can refer patients to one of several urgent dental clinics which are being set up around the country.

The hubs, the nearest of which is in Reading, are equipped with sufficient PPE to carry out procedures safely.

A spokeswoman for the Courtrai House surgery in Reading Road, Henley, which sees both private and NHS patients, said its dentists had been asked if they were willing to help with urgent care, although none had been called up. She added: “If anyone has any problems we can put it to a clinician who will give advice and we’ve had a few calls transferred to us from 111.

“Patients can still contact their practices with any concerns and they are all doing their utmost to help under the circumstances.

“The urgent care centres are still in the process of being set up but we have a list of those which are open and they’re able to take the necessary precautions.”