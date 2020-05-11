Economic and ecological prudence before council tidyism

Sir, — The unkempt verges of Fair Mile, Henley, and everywhere else are an absolute delight to behold.

Yet I find it terribly frustrating that after so many decades this abuse of the enormously ecologically important nature reserve that is our roadside verges, has been brought to an end, reluctantly, by Oxfordshire’s councils being forced to accept that mowing is non-essential work during this horrid time.

Overzealous verge-trimming has been non-essential work for the duration of my lifetime — and such a deplorable waste of money.

It is good practice to mow wildflowers in the late summer/early autumn after seeds have shed yet last year the verge masher (“trimming” implies a delicate and sensitive operation, which this is not) appeared on July 29 while so much was still in flower.

They only had to delay another few weeks — at no additional cost — to get their timing right.

The argument that this operation must be carried out in the summer due to drivers’ visibility problems is nonsense since the height and density of roadside flowers peak about now, when the beautiful cow parsley is at its zenith. I have never seen or heard any evidence of multiple car crashes during May and June.

I would argue that reduced visibility should amount to passive traffic-calming.

By June many flowers and grasses are beginning to die back so mashing in July is no more beneficial in visibility terms than mowing in September, yet the latter date is hugely more ecologically beneficial. By now all the junctions would have been cut at least once but after a very dry April there is little growth to trouble most drivers.

We just need to take a little more care — no one is going anywhere in much of a hurry at the moment — and open our windows to hear approaching traffic long before it becomes visible. There is new and incontrovertible evidence that the spectacle of roadside flowers greatly enhances a driver’s sense of wellbeing, leading to a more calm and considerate style of driving. This is what we would all like to see surely?

We have finally woken up to the obvious — that pollinators are vital to man’s survival — and since we have lost the vast majority of our ancient flower meadows, so many vital insects are now dependant upon our roadsides’ bounteous harvest of pollen and nectar.

How can we continue to manage our roadsides in the irresponsible manner of the past? With the future of our planet at appparently such a critical stage, how can we ignore cost-free adjustments of roadside management that will bring about such an enormous ecological advantage?

This year’s enforced rethink should be a wonderful experiment in common sense and it is my most fervent hope that councils throughout the land will finally come to their senses.

Economic and ecological prudence must prevail over tidyism. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Sargeantson

Britwell Salome