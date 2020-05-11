Return to normality has to be gradual

THE 75th anniversary of VE Day would normally be cause for great public celebration today but it would be a disaster if people chose to gather and caused a spike in the number of covid-19 infections.

I would therefore urge people to stick to the lockdown regulations, however sad this may be. It is still possible to celebrate the occasion privately and there is always scope for a larger event when the outbreak has passed.

From listening to my constituents, the biggest problem arising from the ongoing restrictions, apart from those relating to business, is ensuring that people can take part in the widest possible range of activities while remaining safe and within the rules.

People complain, for example, that garden centres are closed yet supermarkets and hardware stores can sell goods such as compost and plants. There is some merit in these

concerns.

The biggest challenge will be getting businesses back up and running as fully and quickly as possible so that we can generate the income needed to keep the nation going — but doing so safely.

Guidance will be available for traders on the next phase of lifting restrictions but we must wait until the Prime Minister’s speech on Sunday to see what the next few weeks will hold.

We have so far handled this situation very well in collaboration with the medical profession and followed the science to a fairly successful place. For example, the emergency Nightingale hospitals are now only on standby as admissions fall.

There has been a lot of speculation about abolishing “hot desking” or staggering travel arrangements in the workplace, which is all very interesting but we don’t yet know if we’re at that stage. You’ve only got to look at Germany to see how they’ve faced a second wave of the disease after lifting restrictions. We don’t want to see that here. No one wants more deaths on top of the current tragic figure and we cannot let that happen.

There have also been justifiable grievances about the restrictions on funerals, especially those relating to churches, and I have some sympathy, although social distancing must be upheld. Perhaps the experimentation we’re seeing on the Isle of Wight with contact tracing via an app may lead to a solution.

Meanwhile, Parliament is back in full force and using an electronic system for voting, which has never been done before. It works well as we are now able to operate without breaking the lockdown. Life, therefore, continues as normal.

The Prime Minister, who is now back at work, has shown striking honesty in talking about his illness and the possibility at one stage that he might have died.

He has expressed genuine praise towards the NHS, in particular its nursing, for looking after him. The arrival of his baby son Wilfred to his partner Carrie Symonds has been an additional boost.

The mood among MPs of all parties is increasingly one of optimism. Everyone in Britain has made sacrifices but it will have been worth it to defeat covid-19 and emerge from this into the bright light of day.

It will be good to return to some form of normality, although it isn’t yet clear exactly what form this will take and it will doubtless change over the year to come.

A recent issue I have resolved is the amount of time which the British Standards Institute was taking to approve new designs for personal protective equipment.

My comments in a Henley Standard column and news story created a bit of a storm at the BSI and they’ve written to me saying they’ve improved their systems enormously so the process takes only days rather than weeks. This is a prime example of how keeping a firm eye on the situation can help.

Amid concern from Oxfordshire’s local authorities about the increased cost of providing services during the outbreak, I’m pleased that we’ve given a large sum of money to Oxfordshire County Council. This is particularly to address the costs of social care.

There may be a case for more money to be given but I am in regular conversation with Ian Hudspeth, the council’s leader, on how it is doing financially and what it is doing to support residents.