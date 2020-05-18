Lloyd Wade — December 14, 1960 to April 22, 2020

LLOYD WADE was a charismatic man who travelled the world.

A gifted all-rounder, he is best remembered for his innate charm and sense of humour.

Lloyd was born on December 14, 1960, the son of Patricia and Henry Wade, from Wargrave.

He grew up in Wargrave with his siblings, Karen, Vaughan and Amanda, and attended the village infant and junior schools.

He loved going to cubs with local legend Buddy Rose and was taught to play the guitar by Mike Crocker.

The Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta, local bicycle rides, family walks in Bowsey Woods and visits to Rebecca’s Well were all part of his happy childhood.

Lloyd attended Maidenhead Grammar School, now Desborough College, where he performed in many productions and won the junior chess trophy three years in a row.

He also rose to the challenge of playing two Russian grandmasters — Vladimir Tukmakov and Mikhail Tal — in a group county chess tournament.

He attended King James College, now The Henley College, where he was a popular student and very keen on motorbikes.

Throughout his youth, Lloyd played for Henley Squash Club and he and Vaughan were coached by their father. The brothers were a formidable duo in the squash world at that time.

Lloyd won the Southern England Counties U16s trophy and the Oxford County Champion U18s trophy. Many will remember the two brothers for walking on their hands at various venues.

After studying business management at Kingston University, Lloyd moved to France where he was a squash coach in Lyon and Tours.

He quickly became a fluent French speaker, which served him well for his next posting as head of squash in Club Mediterranée, New Caledonia.

Lloyd loved the Club Med life and did many seasons around the world, changing countries every four to six months.

He was a scuba, windsurf and sailing instructor and part of the catamaran crew.

His enthusiasm for these activities was unmatched and his successful nightly appearances on stage, with and without his guitar, still bring back many fond memories.

He met his future wife, Leslie, in Cancun and from then on, they lived in America, where Lloyd worked for large corporations on projects for major security installations.

Returning to Wargrave for his mother’s funeral, he was restricted by ill health but enjoyed fishing and volunteered his services at St Mary’s Church.

He was hugely supportive of all his nephews and nieces in their various endeavours. He also never lost touch with his former wife Leslie and they were dear friends until the end.

Lloyd died of a sudden heart attack on April 22. He leaves his son Zack, 25, who is a successful baseball coach.

Special thanks to the staff at Wargrave Surgery and Royal Berkshire Hospital for all their attention during these difficult times.

A small family ceremony will be held and Lloyd will be reunited with his mother, who died on May 8, 2015.