My dad’s role in Dunkirk evacuation 80 years ago

MY late father, Eric Garside, from Well End, Buckinghamshire, took part in Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940.

At the time, he was a sub-lieutenant in the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve, having joined in January 1937.

He was called up in early 1940 when he was halfway through his officer training course at HMS King Alfred College in Hove, Sussex, and was given orders to proceed immediately to Sheerness Basin.

My father kept logs of the two vessels he commanded, which were Elizabeth Green and Andorra II.

Elizabeth Green, a 43ft 6in motor cruiser, was built by H Milland of Twickenham in 1935.

She was one of the first of the privately owned rescue vessels to help in the evacuation of Dunkirk and, on her second trip, was one of the last to leave.

Her role is exceptionally well documented. Not many of the young skippers, especially the young naval crews hastily detailed to command these unfamiliar and unarmed civilian vessels, kept a detailed log.

But Sub-Lt Garside compiled an hour-by-hour account of his first nine days of active service. Not that he was ever likely to forget it.

It all started at 18.05 on May 28, 1940 when he left Sheerness Basin bound for Dover, towing a whaler. The remainder of the crew comprised a seaman and two stokers.

Sub-Lt Garside lost touch with his convoy when one engine failed but the crew were able to repair it.

Next morning they refuelled and left for Dunkirk where they arrived at 15.30 amid heavy enemy bombardment. They were sent on to La Panne beach where they began towing whalers full of troops to offlying ships.

At 16.00 they saw the paddle steamer Crested Eagle go down. At 18.00 the Viewfinder was dragged ashore by Belgian troops and she was never refloated.

At 19.00 the Hanoura fouled her propeller and was abandoned. Elizabeth Green picked up her crew and transferred them to the minesweeper HMS Lydd.

Finally, at 21.20, they left La Panne with a full load of troops and the company of the motor yacht Advance.

They encountered thick fog on the way and anchored in Pegwell Bay before entering Ramsgate at 06.50, having spent 36 hours at sea and off the beaches without rest.

Sub-Lt Garside then made another journey to Dunkirk in the Royal Naval Air Service launch Andorra II for similar operations.

At 12.00 on June 1 he left Ramsgate with a crew of five and by 16.30 they were off the beach at La Panne.

They then manned a whaler to ferry French troops from the beach to a trawler while being bombed from a high altitude.

At 17.45 Sub-Lt Garside set course for home with 23 French troops aboard, arriving at 12.10am on June 2 at Ramsgate where the French troops disembarked.

On June 4 Sub-Lt Garside was again assigned to Elizabeth Green.

At 16.00 he left Ramsgate with a crew of four seamen and an interpreter to rescue some of the remaining French soldiers marooned at the end of the Dunkirk jetty.

The tug Rania towed Elizabeth Green as well as the Clacton lifeboat. By 21.50 the towrope had parted and they proceeded under their own power.

This was the last night of the evacuation and conditions were appalling.

Officers and men on the ships not only had the hazards of constant air attack, shelling and mines to contend with, but they went for days without sleep and proper food.

Near the French coast the water was full of debris, stranded and sinking ships, and bodies.

Vessels of all sizes, some of them with their steering disabled, were coming and going, manoeuvring dangerously to evade attacks from the air and from German E-boats.

Collisions were frequent and were followed by a frantic scramble to pick up survivors.

Elizabeth Green got through to the Quai Jules Faure in Dunkirk harbour.

She had carried with her from England a 30-rung ladder, which — as one of her crew, stoker D R Nicol, reported — they placed from the deck to the sea wall to help 20 or so Frenchmen to climb down to them.

On the way home one engine seized up but they succeeded in restarting it and shaped course for Ramsgate.

However, the engine died again off Broadstairs. They repaired it and finally arrived at Sheerness at 15.30, 24 hours after they had set out for Dunkirk, with virtually no food or sleep.

Sub-Lt Garside “behaved with exemplary courage and coolness” and was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross.

Elizabeth Green ended her war on mine-spotting duties and was often berthed in Sheerness at the same pier that was used by HHS MMS 41, a minesweeper commanded by Lieutenant E T Garside, DSC.

After the war she was bought by the late John Knight, then the hon. archivist and a past commodore of the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships, and appeared in a TV programme about Dunkirk. At present, she is awaiting restoration.

After returning to HMS King Alfred College for further training, and also training at Portsmouth, my father was drafted into minesweeping.

Of approximately 60,000 men of all ranks drafted into minesweeping, of which a very large proportion came from the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve, about a quarter never came home. Some were lost clearing mines after the war was over.