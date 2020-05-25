Historian appeals for war anecdotes

AN amateur historian is appealing for families to share their anecdotes of time served in the armed forces.

Jerry Cockeram, from Whitchurch, is compiling a book which will be sold in aid of the Blind Veterans UK charity.

He came up with the idea after the British Modern Military History Society, which he co-founded, was forced to cancel its programme of monthly talks at Woodcote village hall because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Cockeram wants to hear from anyone who served or had a relative in service in the past two centuries and is also interested in receiving old photographs or documents such as military records.

The stories will also be published on the society’s website and Facebook page.

Mr Cockeram, who has named the project Operation Bookworm, has had a good response so far.

He said: “Dozens of people have already offered to make contributions but I’m still looking — the more the merrier.

“I’m receiving stories about the Battle of Britain, Arnhem and Dunkirk as well as people who were torpedoed in the Channel during the First World War or were involved in the French resistance against the Nazi occupation. It’s pretty wide-ranging and I’ve had one guy get in touch with 400 letters from an uncle, which was very helpful.

“I’ve had people offer to send in stories after chatting with them about the project while I’m trimming the front lawn. Our postman has even agreed to record some of his aunt’s memories.”

His own contribution is anecdotes from his extended family, one of whom fought on Gold Beach on D-Day while others landed at Gallipoli during the First World War and served in the Marines in Korea and during the Suez crisis.

Mr Cockeram said: “It’s particularly important with the anniversary of VE Day because the conflict is slowly passing out of living memory, which is a tremendous shame. This is that generation’s last chance to pass their memories on.

“Instead of becoming miserable during the lockdown, I’d encourage people to have a look in their loft to see what they can find.”

Mr Cockeram formed the group with three friends who are fellow members of the Western Front Association, of Sonning.

Its talks, which raise money for military charities, have covered topics from espionage during the Second World War and the Cold War to air missions in the Falklands conflict and life in Admiral Nelson’s Navy.

Anyone with a story to offer can email Mr Cockeram at info@bmmhs.org