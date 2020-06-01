Stylish design takes the plaudits

WHILE carmakers pitch headlong into producing the all-electric vehicle as our collective car of choice for the future, you might be happy to know there is still an alternative.

Peugeot, for example, offers the all-new 2008 SUV (sports utility vehicle) I have been driving, with a choice of four PureTech petrol engines, an efficient BlueHDi diesel engine plus a fully electric powertrain version.

David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK, explained: “The inclusion of an electric variant in our all-new 2008 SUV range marks a huge milestone in our electrification strategy.”

Peel said that the SUV market was “incredibly popular” and Peugeot, he said, had full confidence in the new 2008 range and the carmaker was “extremely excited to see driver’s reactions to all powertrain variants, especially the e-2008”.

The 2008 SUV is the “baby” of the French carmaker’s SUV range, the others being the 3008 and 5008.

I have driven all models over the past few years and always found them a satisfying drive. I’ve also liked the wide choice of engines available. But what I really like Peugeot’s SUV range is that the cars are very comfortable vehicles for the money as well as being practical and useful.

Their individual powertrains is still down to the choice of the individual, which I also applaud.

The 2008’s looks have also gained plaudits.

Along with the all-new 208 the 2008 SUV has received the 2020 Red Dot Award in the Product Design category. I shall be driving the new 208 shortly and will report back in due course.

Both models impressed an international jury with their “sporty exterior designs and outstanding craftsmanship”. This is the sixth time that Peugeot has taken the top spot in the product design category.

The 2008 SUV impressed the jury with its vertical LED daytime running lights, which give the vehicle a sabre-toothed and instantly recognisable look. The shape of the car features “assertive triangular lines, ensuring that the design remains consistently vibrant from the front to the rear”.

The rear of the model has a gloss-black connecting strip flanked either side by full LED 3D signature “claw effect” lights.

The jury also liked what I have found consistently attractive about Peugeot’s SUV range.

Interior features include high-quality decorative stitching, eight-colour LED ambient lighting (available from the GT Line trim) and use of premium materials such as Alcantara (available exclusively on the GT trim).

The 2008 SUV comes with the 3D i-Cockpit, which features a compact multifunction steering wheel, configurable 3D instrument panel display, either a 7in or 10in HD colour touchscreen (according to the model version) and seven gloss black toggle “piano” switches.

The interior can also be personalised with a choice of eight LED mood lighting colours.

Mirror Screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available as standard across all versions, and Connected 3D Navigation and Full Park Assist, both available from GT Line.

The 2008 SUV has a range of safety technologies, including speed limit recognition and recommendation, driver attention warning, lane keeping technologies and programmable cruise control with speed limiter.

Prices for the all-new 2008 SUV Active start from £20,150, with all-new e-2008 SUV Active available from £28,150.

Allure trim starts from £22,350 and £30,300 for e-2008 SUV and includes 17in diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Allure trim also features 3D

i-Cockpit with configurable 3D instrument panel display and LED front fog lights for added visibility. The modular boot floor offers additional functional loading space.

Technological features are enhanced on the GT Line trim, with a 180 degree colour reversing camera and Connected 3D Navigation including TomTom. With 18in diamond-cut two-tone alloy wheels, the GT Line version has eight-colour ambient lighting inside and heated front seats, full LED headlights with Smartbeam Assist. Prices for GT Line trim start at £26,100 for the 2008 SUV and £32,000 for all-new e-2008 SUV.

Available in petrol and EV powertrain options, the range-topping GT trim level is priced from £31,575 for all-new 2008 SUV and £34,275 for all-new e-2008 SUV.

Safety features on the GT include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Lane Positioning Assist and Active Blind Spot Monitoring.