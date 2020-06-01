Clive Limpkin — September 4, 1937 to May 13, 2020

CLIVE LIMPKIN became one of the most talented and respected Fleet Street photographers thanks to chance and an old copy of Life magazine left on a bus in the Forest of Dean.

After leaving school he was working in forestry and found life dull. Every Saturday he took a bus to Gloucester library to read the newspapers and magazines, seeking inspiration for a job that would be more fulfilling.

An emotive picture of an escaped monkey awaiting capture from a years-old issue of Life was the spark that gave him the ambition to be a press photographer.

Shortly afterwards, in a ridiculous stroke of fortune, he found a copy of that very edition of the magazine on his seat on the bus. His future was determined.

He began as a darkroom boy in a Fleet Street advertising agency and mixed in Mick’s Café with the glamorous, hard-bitten national staff photographers.

He was then hired by a small sports agency to take pictures of their clients. This helped him build a portfolio that he hawked around the newspaper offices until he was taken on as a stopgap freelance by the then hugely powerful Daily Express.

“There was no pattern, no pace, no routine — this was episodic, anarchistic, high-adrenaline madness and I loved every bloody minute of it,” is how Clive described it.

He was then given a staff job on the Daily Sketch but, frustrated and still waiting for his big break, went for a job as an advertising copywriter.

However, he turned it down as they were offering him a salary less than half what he was already earning. “Had it been a fiver more I’d have taken it,” Clive used to recall with a smile.

But news of his of interview got back to the Sketch and it worked as his picture editor sent him to Ulster.

It was in 1969 he had to cover the annual Apprentice Boys’ march in Derry. His newspaper thought that the march might trigger violence. It did and what happened that August began with the Battle of Bogside and led to British troops being deployed on the streets.

Clive captured one of the most iconic images of a 13-year-old boy, his face covered by a gasmask, holding a petrol bomb in his right hand.

It was a shocking image of shocking times and one of dozens that Clive took on the violence-ravaged streets of the city.

But he nearly missed the picture, having fallen asleep exhausted in the lounge of the City Hotel only to be woken by the porter saying: “Are youse a photographer, then? It’s all started in William Street.”

Clive rushed out — but not until he had paid for his coffee.

In 1972 a portfolio of his pictures was published in a book, The Battle of Bogside. It won plaudits here and in America and Clive was awarded the Robert Capa Gold Medal for “superlative photography requiring exceptional courage and enterprise abroad”.

Capa had been one of Life magazine’s legendary photographers and his war photography inspired Clive. How fitting was that award, which meant so much to Clive.

Last year, 50 years on from the Battle of Bogside, his book was republished and a new audience learned about Clive’s stunning photography on the streets of Derry.

His time there may have produced a great picture but as his career moved on to The Sun and then the Daily Mail, he produced a stream of memorable images.

He photographed names as diverse as Fats Domino, Mohammed Ali, Margaret Thatcher, the Beatles and the Beach Boys and did royal tours. He also returned to Ulster to record the continuing violence. No matter where he was or what the subject, Clive worked with the same skill and commitment until he left Fleet Street.

He was an extremely talented, amusing and perceptive writer. He wrote features for the Sunday Times and the Observer.

He also produced books. India Exposed was a visual and witty record of his time in a country that he and his wife Alex loved. Lost in the Reptile House was based on his time in Fleet Street.

Clive was never without a camera and his personal pictures of family and friends and those taken on his trips to India reflected the wonderful social life he and Alex enjoyed.

The couple were the very best of hosts and Clive had a stream of stories about his life “on the road’” and the people he had met.

He was utterly charming with a perpetual twinkle in his eye. Time spent in his company was never dull.

Until illness caught up with him in the shape of cancer and then a brain tumour, he was wonderfully fit and would cycle into Henley for a coffee.

He always looked immaculate in his country cords. He was always casually stylish but never a peacock.

In 2005 Clive and Alex moved to Henley, first living in Remenham Lane and then Upper Bolney Lane in Harpsden.

Clive was a great supporter of the Henley Literary Festival. He appeared as an author and interviewer and took many of the programme cover pictures. An avid reader, he was often in the audience.

He was diagnosed with the brain tumour in January and died at his home on Wednesday, May 13 with Alex at his side. He was 82.

Clive treasured his family — he and Alex had a daughter, Chloe, who lives in California with her husband Phil and their daughter Lily. Their son Zissou lives in Bali.

In a dedication at the front of the 50th anniversary edition of The Battle of the Bogside, Clive paid tribute to Alex “whose love and support has brought me a wonderful family and a charmed life”.

He will be missed by a host of friends as a man who enhanced their lives with his charm, generosity, humour, talent and optimism.

With typical understatement, he said his “boy in the mask” picture was “the nearest thing I ever had to an iconic picture”.

He was wrong, it has had an impact about the awfulness of violence for more than 50 years. It is iconic.

I knew Clive for more than 40 years. As a young reporter on the Daily Mail, I was always delighted when the picture editor told me they were sending Clive with me.

I knew that no matter what happened on the story, we would have a good and entertaining time.

On on occasion we missed our scheduled flight from Heathrow Airport to Athens but the British Airways desk said there was a long-haul flight to Australia that stopped in Athens. They then managed to get us seats and as we went on board the jumbo we realised that we were once the only passengers. We sat in first class drinking champagne.

Three days later, at the end of the trip, we made a mad dash for our flight back to London, leaving our car in the short stay car park at Athens airport.

A month later, when the car company finally found the car and sent in the parking bill, we were both hauled over the coals by the Mail’s managing editor.

“It would have been cheaper,” he told us, “to buy a car.”

We enjoyed many trips and assignments. We stumbled across Lee Radziwill and her sister Jackie Kennedy strolling in the garden of her house in Turville. Clive charmed them, as he did everyone.

Great memories of a great photographer and a great man.

Jon Ryan