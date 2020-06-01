Why our universities have to change for the better

IN the old days, maybe 30 or 40 years ago, it was true to say that having a degree would change your life.

Being in possession of the degree opened many doors to all sorts of opportunities which otherwise would have been extremely difficult, if not impossible, to access. A degree was a golden ticket to a job and to an interesting career.

In some respects this is still true today but there is an increasing realisation that not all degrees, and certainly not degrees from less well established universities, will still open these doors.

Therefore, today we have the phenomenon of young graduates taking jobs which require virtually none of the learning they have acquired during their university education.

It is estimated that between one third and a half of all graduates end up taking jobs for which their high schooling would have been ample education.

Furthermore, acquiring a degree comes with what is for many an astounding price tag.

Many young people in Britain end up with debt of about £50,000. Take the fact that school leavers would probably earn at the very least an average of £10 per hour over the first three years of their working life (and many would earn more than that), the opportunity cost of not working for the three years is another £50,000. Thus today a university education will cost an average of £100,000.

This arithmetic has led many to ask “Is a university education worth the money?”

The immediate answer has got to be that it is not worth it for everyone but to explore this question properly is not an easy matter.

We hear all the time that the universities are not really living up to our expectation. They are being criticised for not producing graduates who are work-ready or for offering degrees or modules within a degree which are regarded as being almost weird and not what is normally expected from a university.

For example, Birmingham University offers a degree in applied golf management and Kent University offers a module in stand up comedy.

One can’t help wondering what applied golf management might actually be and how it differs from pure golf management and how the art of stand up could be converted into a degree module.

On the other hand, some universities have produced practical and highly attractive programmes, such as degrees for crime scene investigators, which flooded the market with graduates but there was nowhere near enough jobs for these disappointed young people.

Last year a student received an out of court settlement of £61,000 from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge for misleading a student who claimed she had obtained a “Mickey Mouse” degree.

During this period there has also been a number of high-level scandals concerning universities not taking adequately seriously claims of sexual harassment.

There have been public apologies from both Cambridge and Warwick Universities and universities do not lightly engage in public apologies.

Looking at the situation from another angle, universities are also criticised for focusing too much on research at the expense of providing adequate attention to the educational needs of their students.

The amount of contact time provided for lectures and tutorials on certain courses can seem shocking to those who are not familiar with university practice and the frequency with which students have to produce written work can also be rather low.

In recent years those advocating the importance of research seem to have won the argument and there is concern that the education function of the university might have suffered in some cases.

Add to these criticisms the unwelcome news that some university vice-chancellors are being paid salaries previously only heard of in the board rooms of global business has not helped the reputation of the university sector. It isn’t only vice-chancellors either. Other high office bearers in universities are being paid as though they worked for high-risk commercial institutions.

Returning to the question of fees, the BBC reported that research had shown that over their working lives male graduates will earn, on average, about £130,000 more and female graduates about £100,000 more as a result of having a degree.

Averages can be very misleading and the same report stated that 20 per cent of graduates would be worse off with a degree.

So it appears that it is probably very important for a graduate to keep out of the bottom 20 per cent of his or her class.

From this it is clear that the odds are still stacked in favour of those who choose to invest in themselves through formal education. For those who not attend a university, self-education works well but, alas, often takes a lot longer.

What this means is trying to avoid universities which are in the lower echelons of the ranking tables (unfortunately not all universities are equal) and looking to obtain a degree with direct professional employment opportunities.

But although jobs and salaries are important when choosing a university, it is also essential to understand that a university education does a lot more for young people than prepare them for a job.

The acquisition of skills has always been important and is becoming more and more relevant as we move into a high-tech future. but even more important is education.

Education, which is what a university facilitates, offers individuals an opportunity to have a much broader and more in-depth understanding of the society they live in and the roles they might play in it in the future. This produces benefits for both the individual and society as a whole.

It is unfortunately often the case that in the short-term education is not necessarily measurable in simple financial terms.

Another advantage of a university education (though not very often acknowledged) is the way in which it can facilitate confidence in individuals.

Because learning does not only take place in a classroom the everyday experience of students rubbing shoulders with each other is an important learning experience and tends to produce individuals who can take responsible roles sooner than others.

So, in general, even at the current high cost, a university education is, for most students, still value for money. But clearly students need to be more savvy about where they go and what they study.

Taking into account the other issues above, there is good reason to believe that universities need to reform.

What has actually happened is universities have been changing from the public service organisations that they were in former years to large multiproduct, multifunction, multinational businesses.

Some universities did not have the mindset or the talent or the practical expertise to participate in this new competitive world.

Today universities have become much more complex than they were before and it is clear that their original structure and many of their practices are not relevant to the 21st century.

Some of the problems are due to their size; some are due to the vast range of degrees and modules; some are due to the competition that has been created; some are due to professors trying to become top managers in global organisations.

The recently published book The University of the Future explores some more of these issues.

The book is a compilation of 17 chapters written by 27 academics and other knowledgeable parties from around the world so it delivers an international perspective on the disquiet there is in the university system as well as providing a number of suggestions as to how universities can improve their performance in the future.

The book is available from most bookshops and at www.academic-

bookshop.org

Professor Professor Dan Remenyi has been active in academia for the past 30 years during which he was worked at a number of universities and business schools including Henley Management College and Trinity College Dublin. He has specialised in teaching research methodology and assisting doctoral student through their degrees. He is a director of Academic Conferences and Publishing International whose latest book is called The University of the Future. He lives in Kidmore End.