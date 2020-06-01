The rules exist for everyone’s safety

MUCH of my correspondence this week has related to the end of the lockdown, or at least the continuing reduction in its scope.

I am very keen to see the rules eased as soon as the science can justify it and there is no doubt there has been a downward trend in the number of deaths which (sadly) have occurred.

Amid the controversy over political advisor Dominic Cummings’ alleged breach of the restrictions (a little more of which later) some people appear to be saying: “That’s it, lockdown’s over for me and I’m going to do whatever I want.”

This fails to understand that elements of the lockdown still apply regardless of how the Cummings affair turns out and it is, among other things, about self-

preservation and protection.

There’s a temptation to ignore the advice but it is also about protecting others and ensuring the outbreak remains controlled.

I’m keen to see “non-essential” businesses

re-open on June 15, as announced, and we have already allowed open markets and car sales showrooms to resume with precautions, which is a small but important step.

I am also looking into whether it is appropriate to reduce the gap for social distancing from 2m to 1m, which some businesses are requesting as it would allow more of them to open as 2m would be prohibitive.

There have been headlines about such requests from pubs but I am hearing it from a wide range of non-essential sectors. It is a good idea in principle but, as always, we must go with the science and await an opinion from the Scientific Advisory Group for

Emergencies.

The cancellation of Henley’s summer events such as the royal regatta and the Henley and Rewind festivals will inevitably have an impact on the town’s retailers this year but the only solution for this, aside from the various forms of government assistance which are available, is time.

A lot of work will need to be done as businesses cannot simply re-open as though they had closed yesterday, but I am hopeful that

re-opening in June will allow them to get back up and running for the summer.

I continue to make progress on behalf of businesses which fell through gaps in the initial relief packages, though now it’s more about providing specific solutions than introducing entire new schemes.

For example, an auction house in the consitituency was struggling to claim a grant as South Oxfordshire District Council was not classifying it as a non-essential retailer but I spoke to Business Secretary Alok Sharma who confirmed that it should be classed as such.

Mr Sharma is currently seeking the pub sector’s views on a potential date for re-opening and he has also taken on board my request to ensure smaller operators and not only the “big boys” are represented.

Meanwhile, the evidence continues to justify the schools going back and, in all honesty, I’m quite pleased about this. If there’s one thing children need, it is the structure which education provides and the more we can offer this while keeping them safe, the

better.

Following Mr Cummings’ television appearance on Sunday, I have received an increased volume of messages on the subject.

As a public figure, his actions deserve scrutiny but we need to recognise that he has been a figure of hate for a number of people for some time.

We need to separate the politics from people’s personal views in order to get a fair assessment and outcome. Some of the emails I’ve received simply want to get rid of him at all costs and that is not helpful.

In the interests of due fairness, I’ve suggested that an independent investigation is the best way forward as the cabinet secretary is used to dealing with these things and can handle them quite quickly.

This is regardless of the interview Mr Cummings gave, in which I thought he came across with a great deal of humility.

It would be wrong of me to comment further as it would be for the cabinet secretary to decide whether he acted correctly.