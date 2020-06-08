Death review

Neighbours on song for 10th and final carers tribute
Monday, 08 June 2020
A PRE-INQUEST review into the death of Hambleden farmer Oliver Bowden is due to take place at Beaconsfield coroner’s court on August 25.
Mr Bowden, 56, who was the third generation of his family to farm at Mill End Farm, died in an incident involving his livestock on May 5.
08 June 2020
