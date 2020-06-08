Coming out of lockdown slowly is the only way

THIS week I’m back in Parliament and have asked my first question about the trouble which is growing in Hong Kong after China imposed a new security law upon it.

We will decide later how voting is to be conducted in the coming weeks and I will argue very strongly that the electronic voting system we operated during the lockdown wasn’t up to the task.

It was just about sufficient in that it made voting possible but it stifled efforts within the chamber to hold the Government to account because participants were not able to intervene.

This meant debate was substantially cut short so I look forward to these discussions and their outcome. Of course, any outcome can be changed if we find it to be less than adequate.

Meanwhile, I have received concerns about people breaking social distancing on a larger scale, one example being groups of young people who were gathering at a particular site and jumping into water, which was dangerous and unhygienic. I have been liaising with Supt Lis Knight, who is responsible for policing in the South and Vale districts, to see what can be done.

Another issue is the traveller camp which was set up on the Gardiner recreation ground in Goring on Saturday.

I’m not particularly pleased with the way the police have acted and have raised the issue with Antony Stansfeld, the Thames Valley’s police and crime commissioner, as I think it could be improved.

We said in our most recent manifesto that we would introduce legislation to deal with these situations but after the election we were hit by coronavirus and we haven’t had time to do much more.

It’s a shame the Goring community had to deal with this and I take my hat off to the parish council for the work it did.

It is quite right that the Government continues easing the lockdown with regard to socialising, schools and business openings as people have wanted this for a long time.

The approach remains suitably cautious and there is still an emphasis on social distancing, which remains key to controlling the virus.

The traveller camp at Goring was an example where people weren’t doing this and I strongly disapprove because following the rules will protect you and others.

Many constituents who email to argue that we’re easing the lockdown too quickly are also saying that we need to extend the transition period as we move towards Brexit.

Whether this is a good idea depends on who you listen to, but I understand that both we and the European Commission are keen to have something in place by the end of the year.

We have to let the process run its course and I believe it is premature to ask for an extension. I can’t see a good reason and it will trouble us with a share of the very large bill that the commission wants to issue for recovery from coronavirus.

I continue to receive correspondence about the re-opening of schools and understand that many children of nursery age are delighted to be going back as they have missed the social interaction which it provides.

Children at secondary school clearly face some delays and catching up on their studies when they return but we are keen to let them come back as soon as it is safe.

We do not want the rate of infection, or R-number, to increase so we’re being careful and if the approach doesn’t work we would have to consider reintroducing some form of lockdown. However, it is worth trying, especially now that the number of deaths is falling.