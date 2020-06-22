Housing market bounces back from virus lockdown

ESTATE agents in the Henley area are cautiously optimistic that the property market will recover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

They have reported a surge in viewings since they were allowed back to work on May 13 after lockdown restrictions were eased.

These are now being carried out under a range of precautions, such as social distancing and the wearing of personal protective equipment.

Agents say that both staff and customers have adjusted well to the new arrangements and that a trend of people moving from London to the countryside is emerging.

James Donigan, director of Penny & Sinclair in Hart Street, Henley, said confidence was returning to the market.

He said: “We have had a really busy return. We don’t have any properties to rent at the moment and that’s the first time that has happened. We have also sold properties and sales are picking up all the time.

“What we have found is people want to move out of London. We saw this through the Brexit uncertainty when people moved to Henley to rent to establish themselves here before buying. The pandemic has created the same conditions. People want a bigger garden and a better quality of life and we are certainly seeing the benefit of that.

“We are expecting another sales wave once those people who are currently renting decide to then buy a permanent home.”

Mr Donigan said the agency had a covid-19 policy which is sent to vendors and viewers and includes restricting viewings to two people from the same household and asking them to wear PPE.

He said: “We enter the house early and make sure all the doors are open so then viewers don’t touch any door handles or anything else. We haven’t had anyone who is uncomfortable in allowing people into their homes or uncomfortable doing viewings.”

David Tate, of Davis Tate in Bell Street, Henley, said virtual viewings using photographs and videos had been popular during lockdown.

He said: “During lockdown itself, Davis Tate successfully let several homes by using mobile phone videos made by the outgoing tenant or landlord and several truly virtual lettings were arranged, with the tenants only actually seeing their new home on moving-in day.

“For a 12-month let, this is understandable but for buying a new long-term home, we certainly saw the release of pent up demand as soon as we were able to re-open our offices.”

Mr Tate said there had been a noticeable response from buyers moving from London.

“Several new buyers made immediate decisions to move, snapping up stock of Victorian and modern houses close to the town,” he said.

Experience of the recession in 2008/9 and the Brexit uncertainty had shown that bricks and mortar remained a good investment for the medium- to long-term.

Mr Tate said: “Very low interest rates make borrowing feasible and property investment very attractive compared with interest rates on savings falling below one per cent and, in some cases, to almost nothing.

“Viewers will not forget the experiences of lockdown as outside space and flexible room use is in the forefront of everyone’s mind.

“Wise sellers will show a home working area, whether a full study, garden office or, at the very least, a study niche, perhaps on a large landing or under stairs, where the new owner can set up a home working area.”

Guy Symons, director of Ballards in Hart Street, Henley, said: “We have had a lot of people registering for viewings, which is really encouraging.

“We had four agreed sales last week, which exceeded our expectations, and does show that motivation in the market is there. Having worked in Henley for 40-odd years, I can say that the market in Henley has always been very resilient.

“Rental is very buoyant, although there is a lack of stock at the moment with people selling and moving to the country.

“This period has been better than we anticipated and we approach the end of the year with optimism but not without caution.”

Marcus Witt, negotiator at Beville in Peppard Road, Sonning Common, said: “There have been a lot of viewings as people are looking for new homes, which gives us confidence.

“We had a few rental properties that were hanging around before the lockdown which we have now been able to find tenants for.

“We are finding people are moving to rentals so that they are in a good position to proceed with a sale later.”