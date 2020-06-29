No contact bus fares

NEW contactless technology has been added to Thames Travel’s buses.

Passengers can now “tap on” via the driver ticket machine at the start of each journey and “tap off” on a special reader before disembarking, using bank cards and digital devices.

The payment system does not require a sign-up process and is compatible with Visa and Mastercard payment cards or devices using Google Pay or Apple Pay.

The company provides the River Rapids service which runs from Oxford to Henley, via Benson and Nuffield, and to Reading, via Woodcote and Caversham.

It also operates the number 11 and 136 services, which run from Oxford to Watlington and RAF Benson to Wallingford, respectively.

The company says the new payment system will help reduce boarding times and speed up journey times.

It will also help with the hygiene programme on buses introduced due to the coronavirus outbreak.