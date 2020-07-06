We must be careful with ‘unlockdown’

I AM sure that the continued unwinding of the coronavirus lockdown is welcomed by everyone.

Nonetheless, the return of some restrictions in Leicester following a local rise in cases has taught us a valuable lesson — that the disease is still very much around and capable of making an impact.

Nobody wants to see this happen but the figures mean it is both inevitable and a reminder to keep protecting ourselves in Henley.

Thankfully, we have few cases in South Oxfordshire but the risk remains and it isn’t just about maintaining social distancing but avoiding large public assemblies.

Despite last week’s exceptionally hot weather, from conversations with the police, I am unaware of any events which took place here on the same scale as the irresponsible mass gatherings in Bournemouth.

This doesn’t mean that recent events like the Extinction Rebellion or Black Lives Matter protests are acceptable. Under the present circumstances, they are certainly not and it would be a great shame if they increased the virus figures.

On this basis, it is still too soon to re-open major fixtures like Henley Royal Regatta, which would have been happening this week. This is unfortunate but, sadly, unavoidable. We’ve seen football and snooker return without crowds but you couldn’t have a major rowing competition without spectators cheering from the banks. Hopefully, we will bring this disease under control and bring these events back with a real splash next summer.

The “un-lockdown” of shops has gone well so far but we could still do more to support our retailers, although we need to do this in a very controlled and sensible way to ensure we don’t have a second spike.

As long as it’s done carefully, we should all be spending money with them again to ensure they remain viable in the long term.

So far I’ve heard no complaints about the state of retail after re-opening. This is very welcome as it shows businesses are just getting on with things and hopefully returning to normal, or as near as possible.

Adhering to the rules will remain crucial when other businesses like hairdressers, beauty salons or those in the hospitality sector begin to reopen tomorrow.

Pubs will not operate in the same way as they did before the outbreak. There will be many new measures like using an app to order drinks and having them delivered to tables, which is very different from how things used to be.

This is a positive step which is to be welcomed. Like everyone else, I’m keen to return to an active social life and this is now possible as long as we keep ourselves on the right path.

When hairdressers re-open, I’m sure we’re all going to be queueing for a haircut as many of us have foregone this for some time. Again, measures will be in place to reduce the risk to both staff and customers.

Indoor gyms and swimming pools will have to wait longer because the way one breathes during exercise increases the risk of transmission. As long as everything goes well, they may be able to open over the course of July. We aren’t discriminating against these businesses but it’s about acting cautiously.

Meanwhile, despite earlier reports, the Government’s aim is for every pupil to be back in school in September and it is considering all options to make this possible. We must give people confidence that these are safe environments.