Monday, 20 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Don’t stop being cautious

PEOPLE in Oxfordshire are being urged to continue follow social distancing and exercise caution as the lockdown is further eased.

Oxfordshire County Council’s public health team says the safety of residents is in their own hands and they should not let the change in rules allow them to relax and go easy on the coronavirus.

Ansaf Azhar, director for public health, said: “Everyone in Oxfordshire has worked extremely hard to bring the number of cases Oxfordshire down but the threat from the virus is far from over and we must not let our guard down. We must not now undo all this hard work.

“Every single one of us is responsible for preventing local outbreaks and keeping Oxfordshire safe. Our safety is literally in our own hands.

“All of that good, simple advice that we’ve been given since March still applies – wash your hands regularly, keep your distance, avoid busy gatherings and stay alert.

“Lockdown may be easing but the advice is clear – don’t go easy on the virus. If any of us as individuals do go easy on the virus it will not go easy on us in return.

“We are still at national alert level 3, which means the virus is still out there. Everybody should remember that.

“We will work promptly with employers, schools, factories, health settings and any other place where an uptick in cases is noted. Our message to businesses is that you should do everything in your power to keep you and your customers safe.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33