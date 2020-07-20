Don’t stop being cautious

PEOPLE in Oxfordshire are being urged to continue follow social distancing and exercise caution as the lockdown is further eased.

Oxfordshire County Council’s public health team says the safety of residents is in their own hands and they should not let the change in rules allow them to relax and go easy on the coronavirus.

Ansaf Azhar, director for public health, said: “Everyone in Oxfordshire has worked extremely hard to bring the number of cases Oxfordshire down but the threat from the virus is far from over and we must not let our guard down. We must not now undo all this hard work.

“Every single one of us is responsible for preventing local outbreaks and keeping Oxfordshire safe. Our safety is literally in our own hands.

“All of that good, simple advice that we’ve been given since March still applies – wash your hands regularly, keep your distance, avoid busy gatherings and stay alert.

“Lockdown may be easing but the advice is clear – don’t go easy on the virus. If any of us as individuals do go easy on the virus it will not go easy on us in return.

“We are still at national alert level 3, which means the virus is still out there. Everybody should remember that.

“We will work promptly with employers, schools, factories, health settings and any other place where an uptick in cases is noted. Our message to businesses is that you should do everything in your power to keep you and your customers safe.”