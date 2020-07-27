Three batsmen reach 50 as Hurley find some form

HURLEY secured a seven-wicket win away at COLESHILL in the Premiership on Saturday with three of their batsmen reaching a half-century.

New captain Yasir Gul won the toss and invited the hosts to bat and Umar Zamman opened the bowling from the pavilion end.

Coleshill made a steady start but Dominic Spencer, sporting an olive-green cap, guided a delivery to Abdul Jabbar at third man in the ninth over.

After Zamman and Rizwan Shah were given a rest, the hosts seemed to find scoring easier as the skies cleared and several short but rapid partnerships lifted the score from 31-1 in the ninth over to 159-4 after 30 overs.

Greg Double caught Spearpoint off Ian Dawkins in the 19th over, and Jabbar took a second catch in the 22nd over to remove captain Ljubisic off Kelvin Baillie.

Zamman then caught Martin Bambridge at silly mid-off, off Dawkins in the 25th over, and Shah returned and bowled Allen Edwards in the 32nd over.

Hassan Gul got some reward for his gentle leg-spin having Amar Dosanjh stumped and Chris Edwards caught behind in his next over.

Ridgeway came on for the 33rd over and, after a quiet start, brought the curtain down on the Coleshill innings in the penultimate over with a spell of three wickets for four runs in six deliveries.

After a do-it-yourself tea, which didn’t even include a jug of water or use of the kettle, the hosts took the field and opened the bowling with Mike Scott from the pavilion end.

Shoaib Kayani will have been disappointed with the manner in which he got out, lofting the second ball of the innings to Bambridge at mid-on.

However, Baillie and Ibraz Hussain seemed to find the conditions to their liking and scored half-centuries and compiled a second wicket stand of 121 over the first half of the Hurley innings.

Eventually, Sahota had Hussain stumped in the 24th over and Baillie was caught by Chopra on the off side in Sahota’s next over.

The double dismissal brought together Jabbar and Yasir Gul, who completed the run chase in efficient fashion through a mixture of singles and lusty blows from Jabbar, who also scored a 50. Hurley clinched victory with twenty-one balls to spare.

Hurley have tended to leave Coleshill empty-handed after their recent visits (their last victory was achieved in 2010 by the 2nd team), but this win will help the team consign recent batting frailties to the past.

In Division 1, HARPSDEN 2nds lost out to BRAYWOOD 2nds by four wickets.

Hosts Braywood won the toss and elected to field and went on to make 180-6 from 35 overs. In reply, Harpsden ended the innings a run short of their opponents, on 179-7 from 40 overs.

In Division 2, HURLEY 2nds were defeated by local rivals HOLYPORT 2nds by five wickets.

Hurley won the toss and elected to bat first, opening with the experienced pair of Clive Williams and Mike Walton.

But it was the bowlers who had the best of the early exchanges with Tristan Head sending Williams back to the pavilion for four runs, bowled trying an expansive drive. Walton soon followed for three, falling to a late swinging delivery from Ian Caskie, which knocked out the middle stump via the batsman’s pads.

Josh Cole (15) and Akash Singh (10) looked to rebuild with a partnership of 26 before Head struck again to remove Singh.

Cole looked in good form but soon followed Singh back to the pavilion, playing down the wrong line to Head.

When Joe Graham became Head’s fourth victim at 61-5 Holyport had a lockdown on the Hurley innings.

Mandeep and Ravi Singh staged a recovery with a 54-run partnership. The Holyport fielders struggled to hold their catches, dropping at least four chances, with Ravi being the main beneficiary.

Then an unfortunate accident sent Suvo Datta to hospital when the ball took an awkward bounce off the outfield, removing one of the fielder’s teeth.

The partnership was broken by Fayyaz Hussain bowling Mandeep. Caskie returned to dismiss Ravi and Liam Cole leaving Hurley on 117-8.

Joban Singh took the bull by the horns to take the total to a respectable 163 all out after 38 overs.

Paul Edwards and Jonathan Ticehurst started the Holyport reply. Edwards proved to be his usual stubborn self but Ticehurst lasted only eight deliveries before he was out leg before wicket.

Then a stunning low catch at slip by Josh Cole accounted for Max Ticehurst to reduce the visitors to 18-2 after seven overs.

Fayyaz Hussain joined his captain in a 67-run partnership to get Holyport back into the game, keeping up with the required rate of four an over throughout the innings.

Mandeep Singh was rewarded for a good spell of bowling with the wicket of Edwards, top edging an attempted pull, allowing Ravi to race forward from gully to take the catch.

Liam Cole bowled some tidy off spin and claimed the wicket of Charlie Ticehurst (12) with a full toss that was slapped to Joe Graham in the covers.

Hussain (59) fell to Graham at 139-5, giving Hurley faint hopes of pulling off a victory but Tristan Head wasted no time in finishing it off with 34 runs off 16 deliveries to see Holyport home with seven overs to spare.

Elsewhere, in the Mid Bucks, Division 1, FRIETH secured a win over HADDENHAM when they conceded the match.