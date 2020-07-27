Three new league contests

COMPETITIVE fixtures in the Berkshire Cricket League this season have been cancelled.

The League Management Committee took the decision after more than half the season had been lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a Zoom meeting to discuss covid-19 precautions and possible options for competitive cricket, the committee has launched three new competitions to run next month, starting on August 1.

In the Premier Division, eight of the 10 teams will compete in two sections. In Section A, the four teams are Goring, Twyford, Woodley and Woodcote. In Section B, teams are Farley Hill, Mortimer West End, Sandhurst and Stratfield Turgis.

The top two teams in each section will compete in the semi-finals, with the winning semi-finalists competing in the final.

In Division One, eight teams have entered and will play a similar format to the Premier Division.

In Section A are Farley Hill 2nds, Shinfield 2nds, West Reading 2nds and Woodley 2nds. In Section B are Peppard Stoke Row 2nds, Reading Lions, Waltham St Lawrence and Warfield.

The third competition involves Divisions 2 and 3 and as there are six entrants, this will be played on a league basis.

The teams are Peppard Stoke Row 3rds, Purley 3rds, Shinfield 3rds, West Reading 3rds, West Reading 4ths and Wokingham 6ths.

The league said the teams competing in the competitions have expressed great enthusiasm and have been in full support of the efforts made by the management committee to enable some competitive cricket to be played.

Chairman David Hare, who has only recently taken on the role, said he was pleased that some competitive cricket will take place.

He said: “I am delighted that the League Management Committee has once again demonstrated its ability to think creatively and adapt to unusual circumstances, to ensure that competitive cricket can be played, albeit over a short period of time.”

Most of the teams not competing in these competitions have preferred to arrange friendly matches for the remainder of the season.