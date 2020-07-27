Village halls ready to re-open to public

VILLAGE halls in the Henley area are set to re-open as the Government continues to ease coronavirus restrictions.

The trustees of Shiplake Memorial Hall, off Memorial Avenue, hope to welcome back hirers from the first week of September.

Chairman Bob Partridge said they are conducting a risk assessment and want the hall to re-open for a “very limited” set of activities.

These would include pilates and yoga classes with no more than about 12 people, although this could change if the Government continues to ease restrictions.

Mr Partridge says groups would have to adopt the same safety measures that apply in shops when they visit the hall.

He said: “Basically, we’re introducing a one-way system where you go in one door and come out the other.

“We will take the names of everybody attending so if someone is subsequently diagnosed with covid we can track and trace.”

Mr Partridge said hirers would be responsible for cleaning after they finished their activities and have to pay £15 in addition to their hiring fee if they want the hall’s caretaker to do the cleaning.

The closure has cost the hall because 35 per cent of its income comes from parties such as wedding receptions.

Despite this, the trustees secured a £10,000 support grant from South Oxfordshire District Council to help during lockdown.

The trustees of Woodcote village hall also hope they can re-open it by September.

It is already open to pupils at Woodcote Pre-School, which uses the site, but chairman Geoff Botting wants to welcome back hirers as soon as possible.

They could be required to clean surfaces, tables and toilet facilities after their visits and their names will also be recorded for the track and trace system in case someone falls ill.

Mr Botting said: “ On the assumption that things are like they are now, we’re planning to open in the first week of September. What we’re hoping to do is combine the re-opening with the village fete.

“The school is using it on special conditions, which means they are liable for extra cleaning. We’ve allowed the cricket club to use the toilet facilities but the changing rooms are not in use.

“Users will be responsible for additional hygiene measures. The village hall wants to support a return to normality as soon as possible.”

The trustees have redecorated the main hall completely and installed a new screen, projector and sound system.

This was finished at Easter, costing about £13,000, and a programme of improvements is ongoing.

Mr Botting said regular hall users had been surveyed to ask them if they want to return. “They’re very keen and we’re getting good responses,” he said.

“We definitely want to get started. It’s the major community hub and 90 per cent of the clubs use it. It’s where the sports clubs are and where the parish council meets and people are looking forward to it re-opening.”

Meanwhile, Nettlebed village hall, has already re-opened to members and some community groups.

Visitors are required to follow social distancing, apply hand sanitiser and clean the toilets when they visit the High Street hall.

About 30 people are allowed into the bar area where they have to sit at tables and receive service from a member of staff.

The outside bowling green behind the building is also available for groups to use if they do activities such as karate and band practice has resumed on a Wednesday as long as there is no audience and participants follow 3m social distancing.

Club president Sue Worth said the lockdown had been a difficult period but it was able to secure a £10,000 small business grant and furlouged part-time staff.

Mrs Worth said: “It’s just the hub of the village and it’s been quite frustrating having it closed so long.”