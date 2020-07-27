School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
AN animal rehoming centre in Lewknor has launched an annual fundraising campaign.
Blue Cross is running Paws for Tea and calling on people to share a cup to raise money for pets.
It is encouraging people do this virtually and share pictures and video of their parties on social media, using #PawsForTea.
27 July 2020
