Saving lives

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
NINETEEN people in Oxfordshire donated their organs after they died last year.
Some donation and transplantation activity was able to continue during the coronavirus pandemic but now the majority of transplant units have re-opened.
27 July 2020
More News:
School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
POLL: Have your say