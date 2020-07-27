Virus latest

Monday, 27 July 2020

TWELVE cases of covid-19 have recently been confirmed in Oxfordshire.

This relates to the period between Wednesday last week and Tuesday, the latest date for which official figures were available.

There were also a total of 209 laboratory-diagnosed cases of covid-19 in the South-East.

