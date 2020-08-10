Walkers welcome

THE Henley and Goring Ramblers have restarted their group walks with set numbers and spacing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They are still free to join but because only six walkers are allowed, participants have to pre-book.

Forthcoming walks are as follows: August 12, 10am, Ewelme country and woodland walk (5.5 miles); August 15, 10am, from Nettlebed via Maidensgrove, Pishill and Cookley Green (12 miles).

