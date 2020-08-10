Learn to make kites

A KITE-MAKING workshop will be shown online on Thursday by the Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in Maidenhead.

The session, which runs from 11am to 11.45am, is led by specialist kite makers the Community Kite Project.

Participants will be guided through the process of making a Japanese Sode kite via Zoom. The session is suitable for ages four and above.

Tickets cost £10 per kite, including materials pack, from the box office on 01628 788997 or www.nordenfarm.org