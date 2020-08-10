Millie’s Dream presents 71st defibrillator to midwives

A CHARITY which was set up by the mother of a Henley girl with a heart and lung condition has presented its 71st defibrillator.

Millie’s Dream gave the life-saving device to the community midwife team at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The fully automated mobile machine was funded by a £1,000 donation from a member of the public. The midwives have also been loaned two other defibrillators by the charity to ensure they are fully equipped.

Sarah Roberts, who founded the charity in 2013 and named it after her daugher, now 13, said the midwives were dealing with more births outside hospital as mothers were choosing to have their babies at home due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Roberts, of King’s Road, Henley, said: “When lockdown happened so many mums said, ‘I think I would rather have my child at home’. The team just didn’t have the defibrillators available, which they obviously need in the event of a cardiac arrest when they’re going into a home.

“It’s very unusual and unlikely that a young mum giving birth is going to have a cardiac arrest but complications happen. We need to make sure that in the event of something untoward happening, we are taking every precaution.

“It’s good for the midwife team because it makes their jobs safer and they feel more confident.”

Millie’s Dream was originally meant to raise money for 10 defibrillators at schools but grew quickly and began raising money to put the devices in or on public buildings accessible to everyone.

Meanwhile, Mrs Roberts, who is the clinical director of the Active VIII physiotherapy clinic in West Lane, Henley, is seeking volunteers to donate their time to check the other 70 defibrillators, which are located throughout the Henley area, to ensure they are functioning and can save lives in an emergency.

The volunteers make sure the devices have adequate battery life and the electrodes work. The checks should be carried out about once every three months.

Ms Roberts said: “It means we make sure that these lifesaving devices work.”

To volunteer, email sarah@active-viii.org