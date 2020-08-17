Whittaker stars with bat and ball as Harpsden win

SIMON Wheeler and Cameron Jacobson took three wickets each as HENLEY 2nds bowled out TRING PARK 2nds to win by 85 runs.

Saturday’s result means the visitors maintain their unbeaten record in Division 2A and remain in second place on equal points with leaders Chesham 2nds.

Henley won the toss and elected to bat and began well with opener Liam Hilditch hitting 48 runs from 58 balls before he was caught out.

But despite several batsmen looking set, no one was able to convert them into a big score.

Euan Brock made 36 runs and Stewart Davison 26 before they were both trapped leg before wicket and Nathan Hopkins made 28 before he was caught.

The loss of five wickets for 15 runs ripped out the middle order and, despite a useful knock of 18 runs by Charlie Homewood, who was unbeaten on 18, Henley were bowled out for 186.

In reply, Henley’s bowlers were on top from the outset.

Wheeler picked up two quick wickets, bowling opener Andrew Dixon and trapping Sagar Chand, in at three, leg before wicket without troubling the scorers.

Freddy Loveland accounted for the other opener as Tring slipped to 16-3.

The middle order showed some resistance, with three batsmen reaching double figures, although none passed 20, as Jacobsen and Euan brock picked up wickets.

Wheeler secured his third wicket, that of James Gurnett for 27 runs, to end all hopes of Tring getting near Henley’s score and they were bowled out for 101.

In Division 2B, KIDMORE END was comprehensively beaten by 10 wickets away at EVERSLEY.

Having won the toss and electing to bat Kidmore got off to a fast start with Amol Tygai scoring eight runs from five balls before being caught at slip in the first over.

Kidmore’s batsmen played some glorious shots throughout the innings. Sixes were hit into the nearby pub car park, cover drives played confidently and yet they simply did not score enough runs at such a small ground.

Four of Kidmore End’s top five scored more than 30 runs yet none made it to 50, getting out just as they were about to accelerate the run rate.

Manpreet Singh scored a run-a-ball 40, Jeff Sheldon 45 from 75 balls, Ajinkya Gothoskar 40 from 53 and Jake Leach 33 from 35 before being given their marching orders.

The lower order then failed and the last five wickets fell in the last three overs for just four runs and Kidmore was dismissed for 201 on a pitch that needed a minimum score of 250.

Kidmore used six bowlers when it was their turn in the field but no one could find the way through the Eversley openers. After surviving some early close calls, they batted magnificently. Sam Kennet scored 83 runs from 81 balls playing a mature second fiddle to his partner Tom Nichols who scored 100 from just 76 balls.

As Kidmore’s bowlers tried harder and harder to take wickets the bowling became more ragged along with their fielding.

In Division 4A, the top three batsmen guided WARGRAVE 2nds to a 29-run victory away at FALKLAND 2nds.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat. The innings began well with Salman Khalid making 42 runs before he was run out and Luke Taylor reached 61 before he was bowled.

Kieran Lall was four runs short of his half-century when he was caught out, leaving Wargrave in a healthy position at 188-3.

Dan Ormond, who made 28, and Shiryar Ahmed, unbeaten on 31, pushed the total past 200 and a final flurry from Matthew Townson, who also finished not out, on 13, meant Wargrave reached 247-6 from their 40 overs.

Falkland began well in reply, with each of the top three batsmen reaching double figures, but no one was able to reach their half-century.

Jason Williams, in at number eight, came closest hitting 48 runs, before he became Salman Khalid’s third victim of the innings.

In the end, Falkland ran out of time, reaching 218-9 from their 40 overs.

In Division 4B, Christian Whittaker was unbeaten on 86 runs as his HARPSDEN comfortably beat MARLOW 2nds.

Visitors Marlow won the toss and put Harpsden into bat. This looked to be a poor decision when opener Blake Hogan-Keogh smashed 77 runs before he was bowled.

Despite Adam Birkett falling for just one, Sam Inlay (25 runs), Ben Watson (19) and Sasha Burgess (17, not out) were the perfect foil for Whittaker who was taking the game to the bowlers.

Harpsden ended their 40 overs on 257-4, having spared most of their bowlers time out in the middle.

In reply, despite a solid start which saw opener Alex Bovill make 55 runs, Marlow never looked like chasing down the total. Ollie Heath was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-26 while Whittaker also got in on the action with the ball, taking 2-23.

Abdul Khaliq, Stefan Franklin and Hogan-Keogh took a wicket each as Marlow limped to 178-8 from their 40 overs.

In Division 5B, Henley 3rds completed a successful run chase away at NORTH MAIDENHEAD 2nds to win by three wickets.

The visitors opted to bowl first and made light work in the field, taking all 10 wickets inside 28 overs with the score on 165.

But in reply, Henley didn’t have it their own way, reaching their target in 36 overs, having lost seven wickets on the way.

In Division 6B, WARGRAVE 3rds lost out at home to SONNING 2nds by six wickets.

The hosts won the toss and captain JJ Harris elected to bat and opened the batting, making his side’s top score with 69 before he was caught out.

But no one else, apart from Huw Thomas who made 32 runs, could provide the necessary support with the rest of the batsmen falling fairly cheaply as Wargrave slumped to 177-8 from their 40 overs. In reply, James Newton and Edward King took two wickets apiece but no other bowler could find a breakthrough as Sonning reached the required total comfortably with almost two overs to spare.

KIDMORE END 2nds ran out comfortable winners against WOKINGHAM 4ths by five wickets in Division 7A.

Having been put into the field, Kidmore’s James Walker removed both openers as the visitors slumped to 11-2.

Then Azhar Udeen struck with the first of his two wickets to leave Wokingham reeling at 13-3.

The batsmen were finding it difficult to score against some tight bowling, particularly that of Assad Ul Haq, who finished with figures of 1-18 from eight overs.

Number eight Martin Wilson (31 runs) and number 10 Arvind Bhat (33, not out) provided the most resistance as they lifted their side to 162-9 from their 40 overs.

In reply, Kidmore began well with opener Chris Pigden hitting 40 runs and Abhishek Catterjee, in at three, hitting 73, before they were both bowled.

Despite three more wickets being lost cheaply, the result wasn’t ever in doubt and the result was seen out by Udeen (25, not out) and Billy Oliver (three, not out) within the 31st over.

In Division 8A, WARGRAVE 4ths ended 80 runs short of hosts ALDERSHOT 3rds.

Wargrave were put into the field and Aldershot made 275-9 from their 40 overs.

In reply, Wargrave battled hard but were never able to meet the required run rate, ending on 195-6 from their 40 overs.

In Division 9A, KIDMORE END 3rds beat Sonning 3rds at home by 69 runs.

The visitors won the toss and elected to field but Kidmore amassed 277 runs for the loss of seven wickets from their 40 overs.

In reply, Kidmore’s bowlers wrapped up the win with two balls to spare as Sonning reached a score of 208.

Elsewhere, KIDMORE END 4ths lost out to FLEET 3rds by 110 runs.

Fleet won the toss and made 260-7 from their 40 overs but Kidmore could not get anywhere near the required run rate, reaching 150-7 from 40 overs.