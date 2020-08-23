THE Perch and Pike in South Stoke has re-opened with a new couple behind the bar.

Jamie Purchas and Linda Till, who both grew up in Goring and have run several pubs and cafés in the area, have taken over from Simon Duffy, who ran the Brakspear pub for about four years.

The pair spent about a week cleaning the premises, carrying out minor refurbishment and preparing a new menu with mainly classic pub dishes.

Ms Till, 47, who previously ran the Crown at Nuffield and managed Pierreponts café in Goring, is running the kitchen with her friends Alex Rosi and Vicky Ould, with whom she worked at the Miller of Mansfield in Goring as a teenager.

Mr Purchas, 65, has had various jobs, including running the Catherine Wheel in Goring for about three years in the Nineties.

The couple had known each other for about 20 years but only became partners when Mr Purchas returned to the village in 2018.

They wanted to run a pub so they could spend more time together and were regulars at the Perch and Pike so put themselves forward when the opportunity arose.

The couple live on the premises with Ms Till’s daughter Rosie, 15, who attends Langtree School in Woodcote and will help out in the pub occasionally.

Ms Till, who has lived in Goring since she was four, said: “Jamie and I had that connection through running our own pubs and when we got together, lots of people were predicting that we’d take one on.

“It seemed the right thing to do as I was working very long hours at Pierreponts and Jamie was working a lot from home. We wanted a chance to be together all the time.

“We love the Perch and Pike so much and we’re really happy to be here. We come downstairs every morning and think, ‘Oh my God, this is ours’. It’s a lovely feeling.” Mr Purchas, who grew up in Icknield Road and attended Moulsford Preparatory School, said: “We don’t want to change it too much and will focus on a homely, friendly service with quality food at good value.

“People are pleased that we’re taking over because they know about our previous experience.

“It’s a bit intimidating to open a pub soon after the coronavirus lockdown but we’ve had lots of cards to welcome us and wish us good luck.

“We’re very grateful to everyone for their support and look forward to welcoming them.”