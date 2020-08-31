Condition without a cure

THE exact cause of fibromyalgia is not known but it is thought to be related to abnormal levels of certain chemicals in the brain and changes in the way the central nervous system processes pain messages around the body. It may also be genetic.

Treatment is usually a combination of medication, such as painkillers and anti-depressants, and changes in lifestyle, such as taking more exercise.

Anyone can develop fibromyalgia, although it affects about seven times as many women as men, and there are currently about two million people in Britain affected by it.