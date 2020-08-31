Standard is best for online local news

THE Henley Standard’s website has seen a surge in visitors since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with half a million site users reading more than 1.5 million pages of news.

Since the crisis started in March, more than 518,000 web users have visited

www.henleystandard.co.uk, reading more than 1,534,000 pages of content.

This is a 37 per cent increase on the number of users and 21 per cent on the number of pages viewed compared with last year.

Followers of the Henley Standard on Facebook and Twitter have also increased over the same period as readers turn to the social media platforms to be notified of the latest Standard stories as soon as they go live on the website.

Henley Standard editor Simon Bradshaw said: “We’re very proud of our latest traffic figures and see them as a reflection of the vital service we’ve been providing to local residents and businesses during this unprecedented time.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked hard to provide essential news and updates for people isolating at home who might not be able to get a physical copy of our paper or download the full digital version.

“Our team of reporters has worked hard to remain at the centre of the communities we cover, working within the various restrictions put in place.

“So many people turning to our site is a testament to our reputation as the only place to read accurate, reliable and timely news about Henley and the surrounding villages.”