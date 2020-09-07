Keith Mitchell CBE — 1946-2020

FORMER Oxfordshire County Council leader Keith Mitchell CBE has died.

The Conservative councillor represented Bloxham, Adderbury, Bodicote and the surrounding areas of north Oxfordshire at county hall from 1989 to 2013.

Councillor Mitchell served as council leader from 2001 to 2012.

The council had no overall control from 1985 to 2005 but in 2001 he formed a coalition administration between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats and the council adopted the cabinet system for the first time.

In 2005 the Conservatives won overall control of council at the local elections. Cllr Mitchell appointed Councillor David Robertson as his deputy and this arrangement remained in place until he stood down as leader in 2012.

During this period the council was rated “outstanding” — the highest possible rating — by the Audit Commission. From 2010, it fell to Cllr Mitchell and his cabinet to oversee the first cuts to be experienced in local government.

His other responsibilities included serving on the South East England Development Agency and the Local Government Association. He was also a member of Cherwell District Council.

In the run-up to the 2005 general election Cllr Mitchell gave his support to David Cameron, who was standing for re-election as Conservative candidate for Witney, and Boris Johnson, who hoped to keep his Henley seat.

This week Mr Cameron said: “Keith was a brilliant man and great council leader. He cared passionately about Oxfordshire and local government, leading the council with considerable skill for many years including in coalition.

“He was a pleasure to work with and will be hugely missed. My thoughts and prayers to Keith’s family and many friends.”

Mr Mitchell was renowned for his humour and once presented a political reporter at the Oxford Mail with a real-life “humble pie” after one of his predictions failed to materialise.

He also ran a blog in which he chronicled the goings-on in Adderbury, where he lived, and passed humourous comment on the wider world with entries including a mock obituary for “common sense”.

In January 2010, he defended his council’s record on gritting the roads, blaming the lack of “the British spirit that defeated Hitler” for the problems caused by snow. He also dubbed a former Henley mayor a “harlot” for complaining about the alleged lack of treatment of the town’s roads and pavements.

Current council leader Ian Hudspeth, who succeeded Cllr Mitchell, said: “Keith is a towering figure in the history of Oxfordshire County Council and was at the helm through some very significant times.

“He was very proud to lead the county council. He brought experience of the business world into the role, having previously run his own accountancy business.

“Keith’s public profile could be at odds with the experience of councillors and council officers who dealt with him on a day-to-day basis and who would testify that he was pragmatic, practical and conciliatory.

“I am sure everyone at the county council would join with me in passing on condolences to Keith’s wife Lynda.

“He will be missed, respected and long-remembered by staff and councillors of all political persuasions.”