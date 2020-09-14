Monday, 14 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Virus ends Berkshire’s season

BERKSHIRE’S final match of the season against Oxfordshire at Falkland CC on Sunday was abandoned due to a positive Covid-19 test, writes Dave Wright.

It came after the Bob Willis Trophy match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire had been called off after lunch when it was learned a non-playing member of the visiting team had tested positive.

A small number of Oxfordshire players revealed they had played in a recent game which also involved the same Northants player, who is now self-isolating at home.

The news came through at Falkland whilst the teams were off the field sheltering from a short, sharp shower.

It looked close to being concluded as Berkshire were struggling at 92-9 from 33 overs (of 50) as they replied to Oxon’s 146 all out in 43.3 overs having been 94-2.

Wokingham’s Sukhi Kang was the home side’s top scorer with 25, while Wargrave youngster Rhodri Lewis made 16.

Middlesex professional Josh De Caires, making his Berkshire debut a week after he had played against them at Henley, was among the first three batsmen all dismissed for just one run.

Spin bowlers Luke Bevan (3-22), Chris Peploe (3-20), Matt Rowe (1-17) and De Caires (1-7) were all among the wickets for Berkshire.

Oxon’s spinners also made use of a helpful wicket, claiming seven victims.

Among several Berkshire regulars missing was Henley’s Tom Scriven, who this week has been playing for Hampshire against Kent in the Bob Willis Trophy.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33