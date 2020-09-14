Virus ends Berkshire’s season

BERKSHIRE’S final match of the season against Oxfordshire at Falkland CC on Sunday was abandoned due to a positive Covid-19 test, writes Dave Wright.

It came after the Bob Willis Trophy match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire had been called off after lunch when it was learned a non-playing member of the visiting team had tested positive.

A small number of Oxfordshire players revealed they had played in a recent game which also involved the same Northants player, who is now self-isolating at home.

The news came through at Falkland whilst the teams were off the field sheltering from a short, sharp shower.

It looked close to being concluded as Berkshire were struggling at 92-9 from 33 overs (of 50) as they replied to Oxon’s 146 all out in 43.3 overs having been 94-2.

Wokingham’s Sukhi Kang was the home side’s top scorer with 25, while Wargrave youngster Rhodri Lewis made 16.

Middlesex professional Josh De Caires, making his Berkshire debut a week after he had played against them at Henley, was among the first three batsmen all dismissed for just one run.

Spin bowlers Luke Bevan (3-22), Chris Peploe (3-20), Matt Rowe (1-17) and De Caires (1-7) were all among the wickets for Berkshire.

Oxon’s spinners also made use of a helpful wicket, claiming seven victims.

Among several Berkshire regulars missing was Henley’s Tom Scriven, who this week has been playing for Hampshire against Kent in the Bob Willis Trophy.