WI Roundup

BENSON

WITH no formal meetings yet for members, we have maintained contact by email and newsletter.

Traditionally, we do not hold a meeting in August anyway but, with regard to resuming our normal third Wednesday of the month meetings, members have agreed to delay this until December.

Our meeting venue has re-opened but our members feel safer to wait a little longer.

Our meetings have always been held in the evening but on return, we hope to change to an afternoon.

We hear that many local WIs have been holding meetings via Zoom but that has not been possible in Benson as very few members use the application and a number do not have internet access at all.

However, our members have been very well supported by our village organisations, friends and neighbours. Community spirit has been exceptional.

Returning to our normal regular gatherings will be something to look forward to but, for the moment, it is a case of carry on as best we can until later in the year.

For more information, call (01491) 837885 or email bensonwi@oxfordshirewi.co.uk

Sue Brown

GREYS

THE proposed closure of Denman College is particularly poignant for members of Greys WI for it was our member, Lady Elizabeth Brunner, whose resolution to bring the “WI College” into being was passed at the National Federation’s annual meeting in 1945.

Lady Brunner died in January 2003 and Barnabas Brunner responded to our condolences, saying: “The WI link of loyalty was written on our mother’s heart not least in the context of Rotherfield Greys… and to the end she did all in her power to assist Denman College.”

In 1943, Sir Richard Livingstone, president of Corpus College, University of Oxford, addressed a National Federation summer school when he argued that the WI should establish its own college, which he opened in 1948.

The college was named after Lady Denman, the first chairman of the National and County Federations, including Oxfordshire, who helped to furnish and equip Denman.

The venture has been a great success, welcoming thousands of students, men and women, members and non-members, to the huge variety of courses and, latterly, it has opened its doors to commercial events.

By its 70th anniversary, Denman was welcoming more than 10,000 students a year.

The college has always offered the best in adult liberal education, inspiring women and men alike, from the UK and beyond.

The fantastically equipped WI cookery school has welcomed guest demonstrators such as Michelin-starred chef Brian Turner.

However, the upkeep of this beautiful Grade II listed Georgian mansion and parkland is very considerable and in 1986 the need for repair was such that it would be closed unless £1 million could be raised.

Miraculously, thanks to an appeal by Agnes Salter, a member of the Oxfordshire Federation, the money was raised and Denman lived to fight another day.

In 1989, a Greys WI member recalled her experience, saying: “Denman is run like a very efficient hotel, beautifully kept yet homely, while everywhere the expertise of WI members throughout the country is displayed in the lovely embroidered quilts, patchwork cushions and bedspreads, pictures and hangings, giving an extra dimension and graciousness to every room.

“I hope all WI members will try to join one course at Denman for the friendliness and enthusiasm of staff and fellow students give one a real sense of belonging to a great organisation.”

Val, our president, remembers her first visit a number of years ago before the residential blocks were built.

She says: “There were four of us in our dormitory and we took it in turns to go and fetch the milk from downstairs for our early morning cup of tea.

“I took a bread-making course that time and on a later occasion, aromatherapy, which I practised on Greys WI members.”

There was a further appeal in 2016 but now, sadly, Denman College has fallen victim to covid-19.

The whole of the spring/summer programme has had to be cancelled along with weddings and other events.

With no income and plenty of outgoings, the college’s debts are piling up and even if we could raise another £1million, it would only keep Denman going until Christmas.

However, all is not lost. If Denman has to be sold, a new educational model accessible to all members will be created.

In the meantime Denman at Home courses can be found at www.denman.org.uk

What did someone say? “Women are like tea bags; the longer they’re in hot water the stronger they get.”

Our best wishes to Merryl for her knee operation — she’ll be galloping round with our newsletters in no time at all. Sadly, our hoped-for meeting in September cannot be held, so we’re looking forward to a social afternoon in October — it will be good to see everyone at Greys village hall at 2.30pm on Wednesday, October 21.

Jennifer Smith

HARPSDEN

WE continue to keep in touch with all members, by phone for those without internet access, by a fortnightly Zoom session or by personal contact with others.

One of our Zoom half-hours discussed newspaper headlines which had caught our attention, highlighting national, international and local issues.

Our book club talked about The Improbability of Love by Sarah Rothschild.

Our committee meeting discussed the possible return to a socially distanced meeting in October in Harpsden village hall but it was decided we were not quite ready for this.

Our booked speaker is willing to use the Zoom facility so we will sit comfortably in our sitting rooms or kitchens and hear about “Bagels and bacon” from Jeff Rozelaar.

Our programme for 2020/21 features lunch at Henley Golf Club in November and this could take place as covid-19 rules are successfully in force there for such an event, with a maximum 28 diners. Mary, our secretary, has been willing to sell the National Federation raffle tickets from home in our effort to support the WI and she has done a magnificent job in getting rid of all those allocated. Well done, Mary.

A new WI scheme has just been announced, called “Try the WI”, which runs from October to April next year. It is excellent value at £10.75p for six months. If you would like to know what the WI is all about, please call Pam on (01491) 572194.

We send best wishes to all WI members and hope that you have kept safe and well.

Judith Young

HOT (HENLEY-ON-THAMES)

AFTER a long time without meeting, we are happy to announce the next few months of activities.

We will be recommencing our meetings on Friday, October 16 with a felting demonstration and the story of how Linda, a townie, left her banking job and became a shepherdess.

It’s a story with some very funny anecdotes.

On November 20 we will have an evening of poems, jokes, stories and quizzes about women and for women with Eliza McClelland, an actor who has worked extensively in theatre and TV all her professional life. There will be lots of chat and interaction and a happy evening for all.

Following advice from the WI with the current restrictions in place due to the covid-19 pandemic, we will be asking guests to bring their own personal refreshments and face masks.

Our ladies are looking forward to catching up with each other and would welcome new faces to join us.

We meet at Sacred Heart Chruch hall, just off Vicarage Road, Henley, every third Friday of the month at 7.30pm.

We have a varied programme of events in place to educate and entertain in our friendly group.

If you would like to find out more about the WI and see what our group is about, please come along to any of our evenings.

We are a social group and look forward to meeting local ladies of all ages. Jammaking and baking skills are not essential!

You can also find us on social media — @hot_wi

REMENHAM

WE held our August meeting in the president’s garden under the shade of gazebos and sun umbrellas, with chairs set out at the required distance and sanitising stations available.

The speaker was Simon Brown, from the Bourne End Auction Rooms. He entertained the members with many fascinating tales of his life in antiques, from his childhood, when his interest began by reading auction catalogues rather than comics, to the present day.

Simon told of amazing “finds” in garages, sheds and cellars in addition to the treasures at people’s homes.

He went on to explain how life is changing in the auction world with so much now being done on the internet and how quickly the value of silverware, furniture and other items can change.

Simon had brought some interesting artefacts for members to see as well as giving a few hints for when looking at possible purchases in the future.

Members had been invited to bring along an article for Simon to look at and he was able to give some background information on these as well as an indication to a value.

Members left the meeting with a new determination to clear out that corner or box in the garage to see what treasures might be lying there unnoticed.

Daphne Austen

SONNING COMMON

SOCIAL distancing has made it impossible to hold our usual monthly meetings.

However, our president Sue Frayling-Cork has held 11 garden parties in her garden (in at the deep end!)

In turn, the majority of our 70 members have been able to meet up at one of the parties.

The only downside that Sue found in baking 12 cakes was the necessary quality control played havoc with her waistline!

To show their appreciation of Sue’s hospitality members presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

Jenny Ward, who stood down as president in March, has received a gift and card from members to thank her for her hard work over the previous four years. Jenny continues to make second hand books and jigsaws available at her home — 22 Lea Road, Sonning Common — on Wednesdays from 9am to 5pm.

The sales have proved popular, as have Jane Handley’s handcrafted greetings cards. The proceeds have been donated to local good causes.

Enthusiastic members of the darts group have been meeting in a member’s back garden.

The weather has been a little bit hit and miss, rather like the game of darts (especially after the Pimm’s).

The craft group has met at garden coffee mornings.

With no village shows this year, Sue Hedges has been keen to show off the various flowers she has grown in lockdown. Her giant dahlias are quite spectacular.

The craft group will be meeting to share and exchange plant cuttings and will be potting them up ready for next spring.

We are all missing the monthly Sonning Common village coffee mornings where members and local residents enjoy meeting up.

Happier times will return and we will all meet again as soon as is possible, when Sonning Common WI will return to hosting the coffee mornings.

Sue Hedges

STOKE ROW

NOT much has changed in the lives of our members.

We constantly hear of “easing of lockdown restrictions” but in reality this makes little difference to some of us personally.

Some of our members are still staying close to home where they feel safest.

WhatsApp, email, conversations and Zoom meetings have been extended to include meetings of small groups.

The craft and book clubs meet in a garden at the correct distance. There is doorstep chatting, two people at a time have been meeting up in the open and there have been walks with just two or three people at a time.

Holidays have mostly been cancelled, even those in this country, as we do not wish to run into large groups of the younger generation particularly, who feel able to frequent beaches and other tourist attractions en masse.

Odd trips to the doctor, shops or restaurants have to be carefully planned in advance.

Mask-wearing is uncomfortable for any length of time and so staying apart has become, for some at least, what we are getting used to.

With the cooler, wetter weather lately, our thoughts have turned to what life will be like during the winter months when we cannot meet outside as easily.

This is not a happy thought and we must all stay aware of the mental wellbeing of our members and friends.

Our village hall, where we would meet usually, is not yet re-opening because of the cleaning required and social distancing restrictions.

Our members would be unlikely to go to an indoor meeting anyway to hear a speaker and then have no refreshments or chat, which are often the highlights of a meeting in “normal” times.

Our committee has met to discuss the practicalities of restarting but although we have plenty of advice and guidelines, in the end it is going to be up to individual members to decide how safe they feel about socialising again like we used to.

Thankfully, some of us have family bubbles and several hobbies have resurfaced to keep us occupied.

Jigsaws and reading have been joined by sewing, knitting, gardening and even making jam for some.

With gardens producing bumper crops and the extra time on our hands, jam making can be a very satisfying pastime and the grandchildren are pleased with the results.

Penny Noble

WATLINGTON

ON an extremely hot Wednesday, 20 members met for a picnic under the trees on the recreation field, all maintaining the correct social distance.

We had not been able to meet for months, so it was a joy to catch up with friends and to hear about their “adventures” during the lockdown. A free raffle was held and five members won a box of chocolates, which were quickly put into cool bags.

A pleasant afternoon was enjoyed by all.

We hope to be able to hold another picnic in September, depending on the weather.

If any member has a problem in getting to the picnic, please let us know if we can help.

Dawn Matthews

WHITCHURCH HILL

OUR first meeting since the lockdown began was held in mid-August and was well supported.

Gathering on the village green with personal seating, refreshments and umbrellas, we enjoyed resuming where we left off in March.

Discussions took place on the format and location of future meetings.

The consensus seemed to be that indoor meetings in our village hall would not be popular but further outdoor gatherings got the thumbs- up.

September suggestions include a strawberry/cream tea, with a bring and buy two weeks later.

October, with the start of the autumn colours, seems a good time to arrange a walk — possibly around Basildon Park.

The potentially colder and damper weather later in the year may limit what we can get up to but “Where there’s a will there’s a way” (a proverb first seen in 1820 apparently).

Otherwise the monthly walks around Goring Heath continue for those who wish to join in.

Other members are still up for producing face masks should the need arise.

Likewise, our lead baker, having produced cakes for key workers during the lockdown, could do so again should the need arise. With two of our members very sadly widowed over recent weeks, all has not been sunshine and roses.

We can only hope for more positive times to come.

If anyone sees us at one of our events on Whitchurch Hill village green and wants to know more, please feel free to come across and say hello. You would be most welcome.

Alternatively, you can call Frances on 0118 984 2162.

Sally Bergmann