Monday, 21 September 2020

MP’s new role

HENLEY MP John Howell MP has been made chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Industry and Parliament Trust.

The trust is an independent charity that provides engagement between Parliament and UK business.

Mr Howell said it provided “a valuable and much-needed resource”, adding: “I cannot speak more highly of the regular exchanges of views that take place between peers, MPs and businesspeople.”

