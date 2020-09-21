MP’s new role

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
HENLEY MP John Howell MP has been made chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Industry and Parliament Trust.
The trust is an independent charity that provides engagement between Parliament and UK business.
Mr Howell said it provided “a valuable and much-needed resource”, adding: “I cannot speak more highly of the regular exchanges of views that take place between peers, MPs and businesspeople.”
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
