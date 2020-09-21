Not enough new trees..

NOT enough trees are being planted in Henley, says an environmental campaigner.

A meeting of Henley Town Council’s climate emergency 2020 working group heard that 500 trees were planted last year and 500 trees have been planted so far this year.

However, the target was 1,000 trees per year.

Patrick Fleming, secretary of Greener Henley, told a meeting: “We are building a deficit at the moment. Really we need more people to get involved as I can’t do this by myself.

“We need somehow to spread the word and get individuals within parishes and within communities to start carrying the flag to start doing the work of contacting landowners.”

Mr Fleming, of Berkshire Road, Henley, has joined an Oxfordshire environmental group which is looking to map out where trees can be planted across the county.

He said: “They are looking at mapping three areas at the moment, including the Chilterns and our neck of the woods.”

He added that a local landowner was interested in rewilding part of their land. If this went ahead it could enable the group to wipe out the deficit by planting 2,000 trees in two years.