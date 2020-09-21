Well, I didn’t know that...

THE Chiltern Hills are chalk, which is a porous rock. Rainwater soaks through it until it finds deeper, impervious layers.

The result of this geology is that there are no natural streams or ponds in the hills.

There are, however, springs, for example, the intermittent Assendon spring, the Ewelme brook and the Hambleden stream, which all flow into the River Thames from the base of the hills.

Inhabitants have dug wells or sunk pipes for a hand pump for water over many years. This applies in particular to the larger dwellings.

Greys Court, now owned by the National Trust, has a donkey wheel in which a well bucket was raised and lowered by a donkey walking inside a large wheel.

God’s House at Ewelme, the church’s almshouses, has a well in the centre of its courtyard. The buildings are on a hill above the pond where the Ewelme brook rises.

Smaller dwellings owned or occupied by poorer people often relied on a communal pump or wells. Eight such wells that are in a reasonable state of preservation are detailed below. In each case the winding gear was made by R J & H Wilders, of Wallingford.

The Rotherfield Greys well no longer exists but the building that housed it does remain opposite the church. It reveals that the well was erected in 1897 by Sir Francis and Lady Stapleton. When mains water came to the village the well workings were removed and the building became a bus shelter.

• Tony Taylor is a retired science teacher from Henley with an interest in local history. His website is assendonmuseum.co.uk