Property deals rise by 40%

RESIDENTIAL property transactions have increased by 40 per cent for a Henley legal firm.

Blandy & Blandy’s award-winning residential property team has experienced a 40 per cent increase in new clients during July and August over the same period last year.

In part, the rise follows the introduction of a stamp duty “holiday”, for those purchasing residential properties before March 31, which was introduced in July.

It means that during this period, anyone purchasing a main property valued at under £500,000, including first-time buyers who have been exempt from paying stamp duty land tax up to £300,000, will not have to pay the charge.

Buyers of higher value properties will pay a reduced amount of stamp duty land tax, saving up to £15,000.

Manisha Bhula, who leads Blandy’s residential property team, said: “This summer we have seen record levels of activity in the housing market, boosted by the Government’s stamp duty holiday and historically low interest rates.

“Our experienced team is committed to providing clients with clear, practical and effective legal advice, a responsive and highly personal conveyancing service and, crucially, value for money.”

Blandy & Blandy’s residential team is based in Reading and Henley and is accredited by the Law Society’s Conveyancing Quality Scheme.

