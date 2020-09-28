Hernias: anatomical weakness that can be troublesome and even fatal

OVER time, our bodies have evolved to work remarkably well but it has not all been plain sailing.

We have developed quite a few frailties along the way. Our spines are just one example, far more suitable for walking on all fours rather than arranged in a vertical column.

Likewise, our knees are rather inflexible when compared to many other species and that’s not to mention the exposed nature of our testicles, forcing us men to be ever vigilant for rogue footballs.

We have another anatomical weakness though that can be, at best, troublesome and, at worst, life-threatening.

The chance of any one person developing some sort of hernia in their lifetime is about 10 per cent and in England, almost 100,000 hernia repairs take place each year.

The full picture is more complex not least because there are many different types of hernia.

So what exactly is a hernia? A hernia is the result of a herniation. It was named after the Greek word “hernios”, meaning a bud or shoot, and is essentially an abnormal exit of tissue or an organ through the wall of a cavity which would normally contain it.

Most commonly, if an organ is involved, it is the bowel poking out of the abdomen somewhere.

The resulting lump is what we most commonly associate with hernias. The body is made up of lots of different self-contained compartments and a hernia tends to develop in those where the wall (made up most commonly of fibrous tissue and muscle) is weakest.

In the abdomen, this is overwhelmingly in the groin region. When pressure in a compartment rises, for example, if one is straining from lifting a heavy weight or when going to the loo, there is only so much give. If there is a weakness, that pressure will attempt to find the easy way out.

In men, the groin is particularly prone to this process, hence a lifetime risk of around 27 per cent of inguinal hernias (named after the inguinal canal through which they herniate) compared with only three per cent in women.

The inguinal type also makes up a 75 per cent majority of all types of hernia. Perhaps I am being unfair but from a statistical point of view, this indicates to me a bit of a design flaw. Fortunately, inguinal hernias are not necessarily serious. The problem comes if one of two major complications occur and depends on whether there is an organ involved within the hernia. If it is, there is a risk of strangulation. This occurs if the hernia is squeezed at the opening and cannot be pushed back in, cutting off the blood supply to the part of the bowel involved.

This is a surgical emergency and you will know about it. Sudden severe pain, nausea and an inability to push what will probably be a hard and tender lump back into your groin are all indications that you need to go straight to accident and emergency.

The same process gives rise to the second complication – obstruction. This will occur if an entire section of bowel is within the hernia, thereby cutting off the gastrointestinal tract.

Alongside the above symptoms, you may also experience difficulty in passing stool and wind and you may also be sick. Again, straight to A&E if this happens. Thankfully, these complications are rare, especially in inguinal hernias. The only way to treat one is with an operation.

We know that operative treatments for hernias were being carried out at least as far back as ancient Egypt.

Bearing in mind that any operation before the advent of anaesthesia would have been brutal, various other techniques have been adopted along the way.

Trusses have long been used to keep things contained and in place and can provide some relief. They are still used today, although there is little evidence to say they are of much therapeutic benefit nor does any data suggest they reduce rates of complications.

As usual, throughout the ages other approaches as varied as special diets, tobacco enemas and, of course, blood letting have been tried. Surgery, however, remains the only definitive treatment.

Since the mid-1800s, the area of hernia surgery has developed rapidly and continues to do so. Nowadays, it takes the form of either an open repair, using one large incision and the insertion of a mesh to contain the area of weakness, or a laparoscopic approach (keyhole) in which three smaller incisions are made for the laparoscopes to poke through and tackle the hernia less invasively.

The NHS spends around £56 million each year on inguinal hernia repairs alone.

Surgery should not be taken lightly, no matter how safe it is. Often, a watch and wait approach will be adopted, particularly if the hernia is not causing any discomfort.

In this scenario, in order to prevent it from worsening (and these are also ways to prevent one from developing in the first place), patients must try to avoid excessive straining.

This means lifting weights sensibly and preventing constipation through eating a balanced diet with plenty of fibre and keeping hydrated.

Other risk factors involve pregnancy, obesity, chronic coughs and smoking. There may also be a genetic predisposition in some cases.

In some areas, if surgery is desired, funding to justify hernia repair must be obtained.

Of course, with so many different types of hernia, there are different risks and benefits involved and taken into account.

For example, a femoral hernia is fairly similar to an inguinal hernia but, due to the slightly different anatomy, it carries a higher risk of strangulation. It is more prevalent in women but is much less common overall.

In the abdomen alone, there are lots of different types depending on the area in which they occur, including spigelian, epigastric, incisional (occurring where there has been previous surgery) and umbilical (a hernia in the belly button).

The latter form is quite common in babies and tends to resolve by about one year of age. If there is still an umbilical hernia at this stage, it may need a helping hand in the form of surgery.

One type I have not mentioned thus far is the hiatus hernia. This is slightly different in that it is invisible to us; the herniation occurs between two internal cavities, namely the abdomen and the chest cavity.

Normally the abdomen is separated from the chest cavity (in which the lungs and heart sit and through which the oesophagus, or food pipe, runs to get to the stomach) by a roof of muscle called the diaphragm.

In the middle of this, there is an opening (hiatus) through which the oesophagus runs to get to the stomach. A hiatus hernia occurs when part of the stomach pushes its way through into the chest cavity and gives rise to things like heartburn and reflux.

Normally this can be managed with diet low in acidic and spicy foods, cutting down alcohol and smoking and by taking proton pump inhibitors such as omeprazole. However, in severe cases, operative measures are an option to pin the stomach back down into the abdominal cavity where it belongs.

As always, it’s the lifestyle elements that will reduce your risk of hernias in general and certainly will help reduce any symptoms if they develop. If you ever do have any lumps and bumps in your abdomen that you are not sure about, it could well be a hernia, particularly if it’s in the groin. However, it’s always worth getting your GP to have a check just in case.