Twitter row

TIM DAVIE, director-general of the BBC, from Peppard, said he would take the corporation’s stars off Twitter if they failed to remain impartial.  He has his work cut out as Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker responded: “I think only Twitter can take people off Twitter.” Lineker is the Beeb’s highest-paid presenter.

