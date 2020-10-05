Tory given new role

WILLIAM HALL has been elected deputy chair political of the South Oxfordshire Conservative Association.

Mr Hall, 31, of West Street, Henley, represented Sonning Common ward on South Oxfordshire District Council for eight years and was cabinet member for finance.

He succeeds Kevin Bulmer, who represents Goring on Oxfordshire County Council, who stepped down.

Mr Hall, the son of former BBC director-general Lord Hall, said: “I’m really looking forward to it because there is a whole bunch of issues that we can’t just ignore.

“It is difficult at the moment with covid-19 but there are elections coming up and it’s important that people get a real choice.

“It’s working out how we can safely put forward our ideas to residents of Oxfordshire and engage in future elections.

“We would normally put leaflets through doors and meet residents but this needs to be done in a completely different way.”

Mr Hall added: “It’s for our councillors and MPs to make decisions about what areas we make our priorities but I grew up in the most polluted street in Henley, New Street, so improving the environment has always been an important thing for me.”

District councillor Caroline Newton remains chairman of the association.