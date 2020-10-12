Non-surgical treatment that is proven to remove body fat

COOLSCULPTING is the world’s number one non-surgical, permanent fat-reduction treatment.

It is the only treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that effectively removes stubborn fat.

How does it work?

An applicator is applied to the treatment area to safely freeze the targeted fat cells underneath the skin.

The body naturally processes and excretes the targeted fat cells which, unlike other cells, do not regenerate. Once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.

What areas can be treated?

CoolSculpting is ideal for treating the tummy, “love handles”, inner and outer thighs, bingo wings, back and bra fat and even small areas like the chin and knees.

What happens after the treatment?

As CoolSculpting is non-invasive, there is minimal downtime and patients can go about their daily lives immediately following treatment.

Optimum results can be seen 12 weeks following treatment.

Why Aspire Clinic?

Aspire, based at the Madejski Stadium in Reading is a family-run, nurse-led clinic with a wealth of CoolSculpting experience. Aspire’s head of CoolSculpting contributes to the UK CoolSculpting Advisory Board.

The clinic is not only number one for CoolSculpting in Berkshire, it’s also the number one single system CoolSculpting clinic in the UK.

Aspire goes the extra mile to put its patients at the heart of everything it does, offering a discreet, caring, professional, red carpet service from consultation, through to treatment and aftercare.

