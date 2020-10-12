A final message to Mum

ALISON KIRBY (née Crook) died on August 19, aged 53, after a long illness. She had lived in Henley for all but two

years of her life and had four children. Sadly, she became an alcoholic, which blighted her life and finally claimed it. Here,

her daughter Ellie, 27, recalls the family’s good and bad times in a moving message to her late mother. Members of the family

have given their permission for it to be published.

Mum,

Where to begin... I guess we should go back to the very

beginning.

You became my mum on May 18, 1993 and wasn’t I a lucky girl?

You were an amazing mummy and I love every memory and photograph I have while you and Dad were together.

My favourite occasions have to be Sunday roast dinner followed by a family walk or bike ride in Bishopswoods and ending up watching Robin Hood (again), cuddling on the sofa.

Wow, looking through the photos I can see a twinkle in the eyes of both of you. You were so in love with each other and I can only hope to have that feeling myself one day.

You and dad separating hit me hard, but obviously not as hard as it hit you. As an adult now, I couldn’t ever imagine how that must have felt — abandoned, feeling not good enough and, to top it off, becoming a single mother to four young

children.

This is when things started to change. You turned to drink and I want you to know that I don’t blame you for that. Nobody can have an opinion on that unless they have experienced it.

Unfortunately, the alcohol got the better of you and over the two years in Sonning Common, my beautiful, perfect, powerful mummy started to disappear.

Slowly you were losing control of your appearance, your health and your ability to care of us.

You never meant to neglect us, Mum, but this was exactly what was happening.

Jamie, as an angry adolescent, then decided he couldn’t take anymore and moved to live with Dad and Tanya.

After this, the downward spiral accelerated dramatically and I felt I needed to protect you, so began lying to Dad and Grampy, pretending things were better than our reality.

I remember cooking the twins rubbish dinners, making packed lunches and washing our uniforms while doing my homework.

No young child should have to do this, but in my head this was needed to survive and protect you, Mum.

I also remember sitting my SATs and breaking down and feeling completely overwhelmed with stress as I hadn’t revised much because of our situation.

I loved being at school. I was a “normal” kid again.

But things got pretty bad and you began forgetting to collect us after school. I remember once our headteacher, Mr Maples, dropped Shaun, Becks and me at home.

Things hit rock bottom for me when you had to make the decision to “stop” drinking (like it was that easy) or lose your children.

It’s only now, as a 27-year-old adult, that I can see you never had a choice. The alcohol addictive tumour had already consumed you.

I want to just pause there with what happened next and take a second to remember some of the embedded good memories I also have.

I remember lots of funny sleepovers, barbecues in our big garden, yummy food (your roast dinners with Marmite potatoes were amazing, ha ha).

I remember lots of special birthday parties — discos, bike rides with Steve, summers in the paddling pool, our steamy bath chats with your red bum because you always had the water too hot, ha ha.

I also remember lots of now questionable haircuts, bedroom tidying/changing and cleaning, magical Christmases at Nanny and Grampy’s, warm family fires, singing to Robbie (b****y) Williams, concerts, the funny family dentist trips and so much more.

Although I remember lots of bad things, I also remember so many happy, funny times. You made all these memories possible with your determination and effort to get sober.

Unfortunately, your demons always got the better of you and you would slip away from us once again.

As a teenager, I was angry all the time towards you. This was the only way I could get through it. Every time you phoned drunk I was horrible and said things I really didn’t mean. I was hurting and at the time wanted to make you hurt too.

Mum, I am so sorry for all the nasty, disgusting things I ever said. In my head the next day you wouldn’t remember the words exchanged so it didn’t matter what I said.

Now I see that every drunk phone call was just your way to reach out and try to connect with me. I am sorry I wasn’t mature enough to see that at the time. I was too young, Mum, and you couldn’t verbalise it.

I am sure that, as a mother, you were hurting beyond belief when finally Shaun, Becks and I left to live with Dad and Tanya.

Deep down, I think you were secretly relieved that we were safe and in a better place, even though it must have hurt like crazy every minute we were not there.

Over the next few years we spoke briefly. But however little we spoke and wherever you were, you always tried to reach out to us all on our birthdays.

Although you were still with us, I felt I was missing part of me... I didn’t have the real you in my life.

I wasn’t able to pick up the phone and tell you about my day or my girly problems, which sucked massively, Mum!

I know it wasn’t your choice, but as a result we have all suffered.

Grampy always has been the most amazing Dad to you and even when everybody else gave up, he still had your back until the end.

You will forever be his precious, beautiful daughter, however much pain your monsters caused him and us.

I hope one day that I have a fraction of his strength, determination and love towards my own children.

The things I am now finding impossible to imagine are that I will never hear your voice again and that you can never attend my wedding or meet my kids.

I just hope some day you will look down on me and feel some level of pride and leave me little signs that you are always with me. You are a part of me and I hope that this part of you stays with me forever.

Thank you so much for being my mum, Mum.

I hope now you are at peace and away from your demons. I promise I will look after Nanny and Grampy as I know how much they meant to you.

I wanted to finish with the powerful and very relevant lyrics from a song called The Promise sung by Tracy Chapman.

This is my final message to you, Mum, and I promise that one day we will be together again.

I love you, Mum, always have and always will.

Forever your loving daughter,

Ellie x

If you wait for me

Then I’ll come for you

Although I’ve travelled far

I always hold a place for you in my heart

If you think of me

If you miss me once in a while

Then I’ll return to you

I’ll return and fill that space in your heart

Remembering

Your touch

Your kiss

Your warm embrace

I’ll find my way back to you

If you’ll be waiting

If you dream of me

Like I dream of you

In a place that’s warm and dark