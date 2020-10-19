Standard Nature Notes writer marries photographer

THE Henley Standard’s Nature Notes columnist Vincent Ruane has married the woman he met through the paper.

Mr Ruane and Rosemary Henderson were married at Henley Register Office in Northfield End on Tuesday.

The couple, who live in Henley Road, Caversham, gave each other an acorn found at Crowsley Park as a token of their love.

The ceremony was attended by eight guests, the maximum number allowed, including Mr Ruane’s mother Maggie, who also lives in Caversham.

The wedding was followed by a reception at the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys.

The couple first met last year when Rosemary, a keen photographer and nature lover, asked the editor to put her in touch with Vincent.

Romance soon blossomed and they were engaged earlier this year. Rosemary now takes all the pictures for the column.